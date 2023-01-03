Dallas Law Firm Chamblee Ryan Promotes Attorneys Reagan Boyce, Annik Morgan to Partner

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based trial law firm of Chamblee Ryan PC is pleased to announce that Reagan E. Boyce and Annik L. Morgan have been named partners. Founded in 1998, the firm offers a full spectrum of legal services across Texas and nationwide, with a reputation for trial success and personal service for its clients.

"It's very gratifying to acknowledge the leadership, tenacity, trial skills and commitment to client service that Reagan and Annik have exemplified during the past several years with us," says William H. Chamblee, co-founder and managing partner of the 25-year-old firm. "I'm confident that Reagan and Annik will continue to serve as valuable supporters and mentors for our entire team."

Ms. Boyce has successfully defended numerous medical malpractice claims on behalf of general practitioners, cardiologists, pulmonologists, hospital nursing staff members and other health care providers. Her diverse practice includes handling litigation matters involving product liability, premises liability, construction defects and intellectual property, as well representing bankruptcy trustees, receivers and other fiduciaries in complex disputes.

Named to the list of the Best Lawyers in America for the past five years, Ms. Boyce earned her law degree from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles and her undergraduate degree with honors from Loyola Marymount University. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the non-profit Miranda's People, an organization providing pro bono vet service and monetary grants for the treatment of dogs with cancer.

Ms. Morgan focuses on defending clients in medical malpractice lawsuits and has served in key roles on several trial teams that gained unanimous defense verdicts against multimillion-dollar demands. She also actively works with clients in a general counsel capacity, assisting medical professionals, associations and hospitals in care enhancements, regulatory compliance and minimizing legal risks.

Prior to joining Chamblee Ryan in 2017, Ms. Morgan served as employment counsel for Jefferson Parish Government in Louisiana, representing more than 20 governmental departments. Her record includes dismissals of all matters under review by the Fifth Circuit and negotiated dismissal or non-monetary resolution of all other matters at administrative proceedings.

Since moving to Texas, she has served as a volunteer lawyer and president of the Emerging Leaders Council with Texas Appleseed, a non-profit focused on public-interest justice. She also volunteers with the Dallas Independent School District and Dallas Animal Services.

Ms. Morgan received her law degree from the Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, part of the HBCU Southern University system, and her undergraduate degree from Loyola University in New Orleans.

Chamblee Ryan PC is a Dallas-based trial firm representing insurance companies, medical professionals, transportation providers, health care institutions and other businesses. Since 1998, the firm has relied on superior tactics and proven trial experience to prevail in numerous complex and significant cases. For more information, visit www.chambleeryan.com.

