Cision PR Newswire Exhibitor Profiles: CES 2023

ARBEON

Booth #15783 Central Hall, Tech East

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/ARBEON

Arbeon is an AR-specialized IT startup company that creates an 'AR-based next-generation social media app' that provides various digital experiences directly above objects and spaces in real space through its proprietary AR technology.

At the CES 2023 Arbeon booth(no. 15783, Central Hall, Tech East), the AR social media 'Arbeon app' will be unveiled for the first time, and an experience zone will be operated based on the concept of various environments that users easily encounter in their daily lives. Visit our booth and experience the nearest future service and next-generation communication method in your daily life!

Authena AG

Booth #61433

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Authena

Authena makes the world a more transparent, connected and authentic place by providing the first Authenticity and Traceability as a Service (IoT and blockchain-based) platform which protects the product itself and sets a new way of communication between manufacturers and consumers with the tap of a smart phone.

We eliminate counterfeiting at the source, provide end-to-end traceability, real time omnichannel inventory management, user engagement for B2C and complex B2B environments and provide a secure and trusted bridge between physical products and there with collectible twin in the Metaverse (NFT).

Baracoda Daily Healthtech

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Baracoda

Baracoda Daily Healthtech, established on three continents, helps users easily track their self-care by seamlessly infusing connected tech into their daily routines - leveraging AI, data analysis, machine learning, app development, gamification and more. An incubator, accelerator and manufacturer, Baracoda's strategic vision makes health data available to individuals and medical providers (with user opt-in) to encourage healthy habits and improved holistic health. Relying on a unique B2B2C business model, Baracoda launches products and scales businesses alongside global market leaders. Baracoda's CES-awarded innovation model is driven by quantitative indexes, developed in-house to promote wellness and improve health.

Blues Wireless

Booth #10752

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Blues

Blues Wireless (Blues) is a hyperscale cellular IoT solution. Founded in 2019 by repeat scale disruptor Ray Ozzie. Their flagship products, Notecard and Notehub, provide a complete scalable device- to-cloud data pump. Blues reduces the cost and complexity of building connected devices by including provisioning, security, and cloud optimization as standard features, and adapting to system and device architecture. More than 800 forward - thinking companies, from startup to enterprise, use Blues to securely cloud-connect their products. Email hello@blues.com or visit blues.io for more information.

Business France

FRENCH TECH PAVILLION

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/BusinessFrance

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 56 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners. Since January 2019, as part of the reform of the state support system for exports, Business France has given private partners responsibility for supporting French SMEs and mid-size companies in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines and Singapore.

For further information, please visit: businessfrance.fr @businessfrance

Cleer

Booth #18154

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Cleer

About Cleer Audio

Established in 2012, Cleer is a U.S. based, award-winning manufacturer of high-performance personal products audio brand. Our purpose is to elevate and transform every experience, inviting you to enhance your lifestyle through uncompromised audio that is designed with you in mind.

The Choice Is CLEER

Minimalistic Design, Uncompromised Performance. Located in San Diego, CA, we're champions of functionality, minimalism, and superior sonic performance. Sound has the extraordinary ability to transport us and enrich every moment. It is our quest to pioneer the highest standards of audio and realize its full, future potential through impeccable performance and style.

Our Mission

We are passionate audio lovers devoted to blazing new trails in wireless headphones and smart audio speakers. We aim to exceed expectations through thoughtful, intuitive design and expert craftsmanship that delivers uncompromising performance that inspires joy.

Learn more at: cleeraudio.com

Crowdworks

Booth #6203)

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Crowdworks

Trusted by 400+ domestic and global companies, Crowdworks delivers high quality AI training data through crowdsourcing—managed by our comprehensive quality control system. These data power AI model applications in various industries ranging from autonomous vehicles, digital healthcare, finance to education and law. Since its establishment in 2017, Crowdworks has achieved explosive growth of 1,000%, and the number of crowdsourcing workers continues to expand to the largest scale in Korea. We have supported our clients' successful AI innovation with expertise earned from 1000+ AI Training Data collection & annotation projects. Our dedicated project managers and 410K professional crowd-workers are managed by a comprehensive quality control system to deliver the finest quality data.

Earable Neuroscience

Booth #8254

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Earable

Earable® Neuroscience US is a deep tech company delivering scalable, human-centric solutions that improve the everyday experience. Earable® invented the FRENZ™ Brainband - the world's most accurate consumer wearable that can track and stimulate brain activity for better sleep, focus, and relaxation.

EcoFlow

Booth #18329

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow's mission has been to reinvent the way individuals and families access energy by providing reliable, accessible and renewable power solutions. Today, EcoFlow has operational headquarters in the US, Germany, and Japan, and has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

Etron Tech

Booth #15769, Central Hall, LVCC

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/EtronTech

Etron Technology, Inc. (TPEx: 5351. TW) is a world-class fabless and heterogeneous integration IC design company that specializes in the application-driven buffer memory, known good die memory (KGDM), innovative RPC DRAM® and KOOLDRAMTM (Long Retention Time DRAM), and other artificial intelligence and machine learning-induced DRAM products. Etron also develops system-in-packages, including high-speed transfer interface chips of USB Type-C and 3D depth sensing computer vision and panoramic image capturing chips.

eXchangily

Booth #8873

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/eXchangily

For more information, visit exchangily.com/market/home

Gausium

LVCC North Hall, Booth #9663

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Gausium

Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with more than 2,000 successful deployments in 50 countries. Gausium's products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. The Gausium robots are known for the industry-leading autonomous navigation technologies based on multi-modal SLAM and AI deep learning, which guarantee long-lasting robust localization and safe operation in complex, changing environments.

Goose

Booth #9173

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Goose

We offer an all-in-one SaaS platform solution to create and launch an OTT business in record time. We offer a quick-time-to-market with the ultimate features for you to provide Live TV and VOD content to users in a few simple steps with our easy, coding-free, customizable platform. We make building and scaling your streaming business simple.

GYRO

Central Hall, Booth 19289

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/GYRO

GYRO, a technological power house, develops and markets leading edge solutions in motion and sensor controls. In 2023, GYRO launches cutting edge technological products including GYRO distribution robots, Surfwheel one wheel electric skateboards and GYROOR electric mobility vehicles.

Imagry

Booth 5874, LVCC West Hall

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Imagry

Imagry is an Autonomous Vehicle software provider that has created a mapless driving system. Our bio-inspired technology combines a real-time vision-based perception network and imitation-learning artificial intelligence (AI) for a driving decision-making network. Imagry's software enables the autonomous vehicle to understand the road as it exists in real-time and react to dynamic context and environments, just like a human driver would. We currently have cars driving autonomously on public roads in California, Arizona, Frankfurt, and Haifa. In 2023 we will also have autonomous buses running in (at least) two projects in Israel.

IMMOTOR

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/IMMOTOR

About IMMOTOR:

Founded in 2015, Immotor Technology is a pioneer battery-swapping network provider for electrical motorcycles. In 2017, Immotor launched the world's first mobility network platform consisting of super battery, battery-swapping station, mobility network management system, APP and big data platform. Immotor currently has operations in 50+ cities in China and has over 1 million accumulated rider users. Recently, Immotor has also entered the Southeast Asian and African market through its partnership with PTT in Thailand, Petronas in Malaysia and Gojek in Indonesia. Since it's perception, Immotor is committed to green energy technology innovations and strives to develop stylish and powerful energy-efficient products to better customers' life.

Industrial Technology Research Institute

Booth 9855, North Hall, LVCC

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D organizations aiming to innovate a better future for society. The institute focuses on innovation development in smart living, quality health, and sustainable environment, and strives to strengthen intelligentization enabling technology to support diversified applications. ITRI is also dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Visit ITRI at CES Booth 9855, North Hall, LVCC, and at https://event.itri.org/CES2023. Additional ITRI CES 2023 multimedia content including technology photos and videos are available for download here. For more information, please visit: itri.org/eng.

laifen

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/laifen

Laifen is an innovative company that specializes in brushless motor technology, with years of extensive R&D and manufacturing experience. Until 2022, Laifen has been ranking No.1 in the hair dryer category sales GMV of China market, occupying 30% of the market share. Laifen high speed hair dryer has become the fastest growing brand.

LG Innotek

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/LGInnotek

LG Innotek: LG Innotek, Korea's first electronic components company, founded in 1970, has grown into a leading global material and component company by intensely fostering world-class products through continuous technological development and process innovations.

We supply global customers with essential materials and components across the mobile, automotive, display, semiconductor, and IoT industries. Our state-of-the-art global product offerings include smartphone-camera modules, semiconductor substrates for communication, and photomasks for display. In addition, there are also connectivity, motor, power, and lighting technologies for EV and autonomous driving solutions. These products are developed and produced at our business sites, both domestic and abroad.

We are experts in core component design, mass production, and precision manufacturing. Today, we are the world's leading provider of semiconductor substrates, autonomous driving sensing modules, automotive communication solutions (modules, motors, power, and lighting), and display power and electronic components. We are also the number one brand in the global camera module market.

More information can be found on our website (lginnotek.com)

Marelli

The Wynn Hotel, Latour Ballroom 5 & 6

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Marelli

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world.

With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across

Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 1,380 billion JPY (10.6 billion EUR) in 2021.

MedWand Solutions, Inc.

Booth #8725

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/MedWand

MedWand Solutions, Inc. was created by a team of physicians and engineers to transform telemedicine with tools for real-time clinical consultations and examinations regardless of location. The company offers the MedWand FDA 510(k) cleared multi-sensor vitals capture device and companion VirtualCare software platform in a variety of hardware configurations suitable for use in hospitals, primary care clinics, nursing facilities, schools, and workplaces. To learn more visit medwand.com.

NFANT LLC

Booth #8478

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/NFANT

nfant® is a medical device and digital health company with a dedicated mission to improve the standard of care in infant feeding through objective, evidence-based solutions. The company has more than seven years of experience providing advanced clinical support to medical professionals in the NICU. Its products have been used in more than 50 hospitals nationwide and have been validated in two dozen peer-reviewed publications. With the 2022 launch of the nfant® Thrive Feeding System, the company expanded to home use its solution suite benefitting babies, parents and caregivers. nfant believes every baby's growth and development can be improved when parents and caregivers are empowered with the right tools for making vital decisions about their baby's feeding.

Powercast Corporation

Booth #52311

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Powercast

Powercast is the established leader in RF wireless power-over-distance solutions. Since its founding in 2003, Powercast has led the industry in RF wireless power innovations that meet FCC and other global standards. Powercast's technologies eliminate or reduce the need for wires and batteries, working at distances of 120 feet. The company's collaborative approach and expertise in all aspects of product design, from vision through prototyping and commercialization, has resulted in dozens of applications, extensive commercial success in both industrial and consumer applications, and over 10 million units shipped. With more than 100 customers and partner companies globally, Powercast leads the RF wireless power market with 79 early and fundamental patents worldwide and 23 patents pending. powercastco.com powercastco.com/ces-2023/

Rachio

Booth #53526

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Rachio

For more information, visit rachio.com

Rise Gardens

Booth #50522

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/RiseGardens

Rise Gardens designs award-winning, indoor hydroponic produce gardens that make it easy and fun for anyone to grow their own food. The modular, WiFi-connected garden platform allows for expansion and enables growing of a wide variety of greens and vegetables. Founded in 2019 and backed by funding from investors including True Ventures and the Alexa Fund, Rise Gardens encourages better nutrition and healthy lifestyles by helping people grow their own food year-round and by partnering with schools to build nutrition education in the classroom.

RoboSense

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/RoboSense

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems. Founded in 2014, RoboSense is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. With a complete portfolio of LiDAR sensors, AI perception and IC chipsets, RoboSense transforms conventional 3D LiDAR sensors with comprehensive data analysis and interpretation systems. Its mission is to innovate outstanding hardware and AI capabilities to create smart solutions that enable robots, including autonomous vehicles, to have perception capabilities superior to humans.

RT-RK llc

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/RT-RK

About RT-RK

RT-RK is a premium embedded software development house in the Southeast Europe, with a focus on consumer electronics and infotainment systems. The company was founded in 1991, and currently employs 500+ engineers. RT-RK has a background in being a near shore development center of silicon vendor, networking, automotive, and consumer electronics companies. RT-RK operates under the umbrella of TTTech Group

Schneider Electric

Booth #53711

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/SE

Schneider Electric is the industry leader trusted in 4 of 10 U.S. homes with a legacy in smart, sustainable home electrification. Recognized by CES with two 2023 Innovation Award Honorees, we are meeting the needs of customers today and empowering them for the future on their path to net zero. Schneider Electric solutions provide homeowners with greater insight and control of their energy usage with solutions and intelligence to increase energy efficiency and reduce their environmental impact, while saving them money on their energy bills.

Seoul Business Agency (SBA)

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/SeoulBusinessAgency

SBA is a business support institution for SMEs(Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) in Seoul, run by Seoul metropolitan government. It was established to promote and develop industries and to provide comprehensive and systematic support to SMEs located in Seoul. SBA provides a variety of public services such as support for start-ups (including business of foreign residents in Seoul through Invest Seoul Center), R&D, intellectual property, development of market outlet for small businesses, overseas export, SETEC(Trade exhibition for SMEs) and so forth. These services aim to help SMEs increase their market competitiveness. Furthermore, SBA strives to create and activate industrial clusters such as DMC and G Valley, and is actively participating in fostering aspiring future industries such as cultural content industries(web cartoon, animation, game,etc.), and IT and SW related industries. SBA dedicates to the advancement of the economy of Seoul through strategic industry development plans and SMEs support. We provide services that are ethical and creative, under our management principle that place customers as our priority.

Simple Labs

Booth #53514

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Simple-Labs

About Simple Labs

Simple Labs™ is a technology company with the mission of evolving the production process of products produced using barrels. The company produces the Cogni™ Wine Barrel Monitor invented by Mike Slone . The device is a 2023 CES Innovation Award Honoree. With an initial focus within the wine industry, the company provides clarity to winemakers and vineyards during the barrel aging process, through creating innovative technological solutions based on ever-changing challenges and needs.

Globally and equally, Simple Labs supports all winemakers regardless of scale, investing in an immersive understanding of customer needs to offer a personalized experience. The creativity and innovation of the company, arises from deep roots in diversity and a collection of equally-heard voices in the room, actions and causes that are the foundation of the firm. Key tenets include emotional intelligence, social and environmental awareness, a genuine curiosity and kindness filled with empathy.

SK Group

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/SK

About SK

SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, is a collection of global industry-leading companies driving innovations in energy, advanced materials, biopharmaceuticals and digital business. Based in Seoul, SK invests in building sustainable businesses around the world with a shared commitment to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.

SK companies combined have more than $139 billion in global annual revenue and employ more than 100,000 people worldwide. SK companies are investing billions of dollars in expanding their U.S. presence with business operations or partnerships in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and charging technology, hydrogen energy and fuel cells, pharmaceutical manufacturing and development, and semiconductors. For more information, visit sk.com.

Smart Geotech Co., Ltd.

Booth #10824

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/SmartGeotech

Smart Geotech Co., Ltd. specializes in developing and supplying Industry 4.0 standard ICT products and solutions for disaster prevention and risk management. IoT-based Smart Early Warning System for Predicting Slope Failure integrates innovative technology to provide a cost-effective real-time slope monitoring solution.

Somalytics

Booth #18490

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Somalytics

Nanotechnology innovator Somalytics will be unveiling SomaControl™, a first-of-its kind 3D gesture monitor for gaming and the SmartSense™ 3D floor mat, which detects human foot, gait and balance to protect at-risk people at home. These are the first in a portfolio of products Somalytics is developing using its groundbreaking CPC™ sensor technology – the world's first paper-based carbon nanotube capacitive sensors and world's smallest nano-based capacitive sensors. The new 1mm paper sensors "feel" human presence and are virtually invisible. Somalytics sensors are a breakthrough for the industry, creating a new genre of gesture-based digital interfaces, wellness monitoring and safety applications.

STRADVISION

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/STRADVISION

The Leading AI-Inspired Perception Company STRADVISION is an industry leader in object recognition technology, accelerating its pace of popularizing fully self-driving vehicles. With more than 300 employees worldwide, we are advancing every day with our expertise in deep learning, embedded platforms, and advanced algorithms.

The Cutting-Edge AI Technology 'SVNet' is our core building block that provides a complete deep learning perception software utilizing data from camera sensors. It delivers a high level of detection accuracy while consuming fewer hardware resources, enabling our customers to achieve high performance and high efficiency on their choice of SoC.

Swiss Business Hub USA

Booth #61433

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/SwissBusinessHub

Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) www.s-ge.com/ is the official Swiss organization for export and investment promotion represented in 30 countries all over the world. S-GE supports Swiss SMEs in their international businesses and helps innovative international companies settle

Timekettle

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Timekettle

Established in 2016, Timekettle is an industry-leading and award-winning translation solutions provider recognized by winning numerous international awards such as CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Japan Good Design Award. Our headquarter is located in Shenzhen, China with an operation and customer center based in Los Angeles, United States. With a mission of Communication is Connection, Timekettle proudly developed world's first translator earbuds through the core technological advantage HybridComm™ technology, empowering cross-language communication with a complete hands-free, natural and fluent experience. As the top-selling brand in the translator device industry, Timekettle now has the largest market share on Amazon, serving hundreds of thousands of users in 171 countries and regions worldwide.

Variowell Development

Booth #8417

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Variowell-Development

Germany-based Variowell develops and markets smart technologies for the mattress industry. Tobias Kirchhoff, Founder & CEO of Variowell Development, is member and Co-chair of various sleeptech related groups in the USA and Asia. Variowell is building the bridge between the tech world and the classic comfort industry. Pepaminto is a revolutionary topper which senses the temperature changes in your body. Powered by Apple watch allowing easy set-up and making changes according to your personal ideal thermal comfort with just a few quick tabs on your watch. Not only easy-to-use, affordable as well.

vSports by Impakt

Booth #61310

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Impakt

For more information, visit impakt.com

Wondercise Technology Corp.

Booth # 54543 - Venetian

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Wondercise

Established in 2015 by Wonder Core, Wondercise is a smart technology and fitness equipment brand that aims to improve personal sports performance by providing a complete fitness experience for all.

The company's smart fitness products include the Wondercise app and the world's first training Live Motion Matching system to support Apple Watch, Garmin wearables, and Wondercise wearables. The Wondercise app encourages consumers to integrate exercise into their daily lives, change their habits, and pursue a healthier lifestyle with tailored training.

Yaber Entertainment Projector

Booth #18979, Central Hall, LVCC

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Yaber

Yaber is the world-famous entertainment projector brand dedicated to creating immersive experiences for everyone. Our focus is on bringing cinema-quality images and enjoyment straight to your home. Each year, Yaber helps nearly 1 million people and families discover that life is always better on the big screen.

Founded by Vicent in 2018, Yaber 's portable and easy-to- use projectors are already known across the globe. Over 46 countries have now embraced the simple beauty of Yaber 's products, with many more to come.

What Makes Yaber Different:

Our dedicated research and development team is always on the lookout for new ways to help people use Yaber 's projectors in their daily lives. With a global outlook, our international team builds products suitable for every lifestyle.

Our Mission & Vision:

As a pioneer in the entertainment projector industry, our mission & vision is to show the world that entertainment projectors can bring the beauty of the big screen straight into people 's homes – and outside them, too.

Yoshino Technology

Booth #9317

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Yoshino

Yoshino has launched the first solid-state technology (SST) battery in portable power stations, offering more power in a smaller, safer power station for outdoor family/outdoor adventure uses to home backup and industrial settings. Yoshino believes that progress and sustainability go hand-in-hand and strives to develop new solutions to meet the energy needs of people everywhere. Yoshino's innovative solid-state technology (SST) makes for longer-lasting products that are lighter, safer, and greener than traditional lithium batteries. Designed with cleaner energy in mind, Yoshino products provide reliable power on the go, keeping people more connected wherever they are. yoshino-power.com

ZeroWheel, LLC

Booth #54700

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/ZeroWheel

ZeroWheel is a novel fitness device that will revolutionize how people workout. Our exercise wheel is built with advanced motor technology, an integrated app, and designed for users of all levels. The device offers fitness users four different modes, ranging from substantial assistance to intense resistance. ZeroWheel can tone and train your abdominals, upper body, calves, and quads. The wheel also acts as a personal training tool, providing data outputs and seamlessly linking to your smartwatch or phone to monitor your workouts and provide feedback. ZeroWheel is small, portable, and lightweight, making it an excellent addition to existing gym environments.

Zvision

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Zvision

Zvision is committed to providing the world's leading all-solid-state LiDAR solutions. Based on advanced technology and market demand, we developed high-performance, compact, integrated, and mass-produced automotive-grade-solid-state LiDAR products, which provide reliable, wide-view, long-distance and high-resolution 3D vision capabilities for artificial intelligence applications such as driverless cars and robots.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Zvision has set up an IC R&D center in California, US. We are the first team in China to develop solid state LiDAR for automotive applications. The company has grown from three founders with top technical capability headed by CEO Tuo Shi. Zvision has won the title of National High-tech Enterprise and owns many patents.

