Thriveworks Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thriveworks , a leading provider of online and in-person mental health services across the US, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The award is based entirely on current employee feedback. Overall, 81% of employees at Thriveworks, which is comprised of 3,000+ mental health clinicians and administrative staff, say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Thriveworks is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"I'm thrilled that Thriveworks is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Our company was founded with the aim of providing clinicians with the tools and support they require to do their best work. We understand that their experience is paramount to providing high-quality care to the clients they treat," said Will Furness, CEO of Thriveworks. "Providing clinicians with a workplace where they can grow, be supported and feel recognized remains a top priority."

Thriveworks is a clinician-founded company that exists to make therapy work better for everyone. By creating the most supportive work environment for clinicians to build a successful career, Thriveworks has built a community of the highest quality clinicians across 380+ physical locations and online. Thriveworks is dedicated to taking care of employees through a variety of benefits such as guaranteed income, bonus opportunities, flexible schedules, group health, dental and vision and more.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Thriveworks

Thriveworks, founded in 2008 by AJ Centore PhD, is a leading mental health provider. We work to make therapy and psychiatry better for everyone: providing best-practice care and creating a supportive environment our clinicians can thrive in. Thriveworks' licensed clinicians accept most insurances – covering 1 in 2 insured Americans – and provide in-person and online care for depression, anxiety, trauma, stress, relationship issues, and more. Learn more at Thriveworks.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

