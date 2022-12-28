InventHelp Inventor Develops Opening Tool for Beverage Cans (CTK-2978)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a simple device for opening cans of soda, beer, or other beverages," said an inventor, from Williston, N.D., "so I created the E Z OPEN and have been using it for 20+ years. My design offers an alternative to struggling with the original can tab."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The E Z OPEN provides a quick and simple way to open a beverage can by creating a new type of opening on the can. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with decreased dexterity in their fingers and hands, arthritis, missing appendages, etc. It also helps prevent bees from entering the beverage can and it reduces the risk of swallowing a bee. Finally, it saves time and effort and it can also be used by individuals with long fingernails. The invention is producible in design variations and it could also include a convenient strap. A prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2978, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp