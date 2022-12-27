Octane X App Launches for M1 and M2 iPads Bringing State-of-the-Art Cinematic GPU Path-Tracing to Mobile Workflows

OTOY is proud to officially release Octane X for M1 and M2 iPads bringing the industry's first and fastest spectral GPU renderer to mobile production workflows – with an all new UX supporting the Multi Touch design of iPad and with support for Apple Pencil – for next generation visual effects, motion graphics, gaming, design, concept art and architectural visualization.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of Octane X for macOS , OTOY is thrilled to publicly unveil Octane X for M1 and M2 iPads (iPad Pro and the M1 iPad Air), bringing the world's first and fastest unbiased, spectrally-correct GPU render engine to mobile rendering workflows at full parity with production desktop rendering.

Octane X for the iPad supports all features of Octane X macOS standalone desktop application through a new interface designed from the ground up for easy scene navigation and editing with an all new UX supporting the Multi Touch design of iPad and with support for Apple Pencil.

Power users can enable an advanced UX with support for keyboards, trackpads, external monitors, Bluetooth mice and stage manager to get full parity with the Octane X standalone desktop application on macOS.

Octane X accelerates modern creative workflows with ACES, OCIO and deep pixel EXR rendering, a powerful node-based material, shader and scene graph editor, and the industry's most advanced production ready AI Denoiser.

Using OTOY's ORBX format, scenes created in the Octane X app can be exported to over 20 of the leading 3D tool-sets including Cinema4D, Maya, Houdini, Blender, Unity3D, and Unreal Engine for artist workflows ranging from visual effects and motion graphics to gaming and design.

With Octane X for the iPad, artists can also now access near unlimited decentralized GPUs on the Render Network - providing the ability to scale mobile rendering jobs to in the cloud for next generation creative workflows.

According to OTOY Founder and CEO, Jules Urbach, "Octane X for the iPad Pro is a milestone breakthrough to democratizing state-of-the-art GPU graphics. Now artists can access Octane's full feature set from mobile devices - with a new UX designed for Multi Touch technology on iPad and support for Apple Pencil - opening up revolutionary new creative possibilities."

Urbach added, "As we look to the future of computing and next generation media, being able to create, share, and monetize artwork from any device in near real-time will profoundly reshape the information landscape in the coming decades. Octane X for the iPad is a window into the future of ubiquitous immersive computing - with our tools, we hope it will become a game changer for creative expression."

Octane X for iPad only supports iPad devices with the M1 or M2 chipset (iPad Pro and M1 iPad Air), running iPadOS 16 and later. To learn more about the full suite of Octane X standalone features, please access the user guide available here .

About OTOY Inc.

OTOY Inc. is the definitive cloud graphics company, pioneering technology that is redefining content creation and delivery for media and entertainment organizations around the world. OTOY's Academy Award®-winning technology is used by leading visual effects studios, artists, animators, designers, architects, and engineers, providing unprecedented creative freedom, new levels of realism, and new economics in content creation and distribution powered by the cloud. For more information, visit www.otoy.com.

