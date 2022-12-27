GreenStreet EV Inc. Announces Its Debut at the 2023 Consumer Electronic Show!

"Escape The Ordinary with GreenStreet's 3-Wheel, All-Electric Autocycle"

CINCINNATI, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenStreet EV Inc. is on a mission to change mobility for good and make the world's streets a little greener. This innovative new startup has announced today that it will attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for the very first time in January 2023. GreenStreet EV Inc. is thrilled to be at this year's CES to unveil its 3-wheel, all-electric "Autocycle," to the global tech community, which will be on display at booth #10876.

"CES is the most important and impactful innovation event of the year, and it's the perfect place to debut our first prototype to the world," said Duane Hughes, CEO of GreenStreet EV Inc. "Our goal with the GreenStreet Autocycle is to create a faster, safer, and more enjoyable experience than our gasoline contemporaries."

The GreenStreet Autocycle is a revolutionary EV that's not just better for the environment, but a better vehicle, period. Its unique design combines the excitement of a tourer with the practicality of a daily commuter, making their autocycle a versatile and exciting option for consumers.

"We are excited to get journalists behind the wheel of the GreenStreet Autocycle and will begin scheduling ride-and-drives during the show," said Dietrich Sneideraitis, COO of GreenStreet EV Inc.

Due to its three-wheel design, the Autocycle is classified as a motorcycle by the US Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which allows the vehicle to reach market more quickly at a fraction of the price. Slated to go to market in 2024, key highlights of the GreenStreet Autocycle include:

Up to 250 Mile Range on a single charge

0-60 in six seconds with a limited top speed of 80MPH

Low center of gravity for superior handling and turning

Hub Motor Technology for smoother delivery of torque

Anti-collision software with integrated roll bar structure

Zero carbon output. Zero noise pollution.

CES Attendees can stop by booth #10876 to learn more about the Autocycle prototype and the organization's vision for the future.

For more information about GreenStreet EV Inc. and the Autocycle, please visit www.greenstreetautocycles.com and follow us on social via Instagram , Twitter , Facebook & LinkedIn . Press inquiries can be directed to Shaun W. Kimbrow at Shaun@lobeline.com and all sales inquiries can be directed to info@greenstreetautocycles.com .

About GreenStreet EV Inc.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, GreenStreet EV Inc. is an innovative electric vehicle (EV) startup dedicated to changing mobility for good with its three-wheel, all-electric Autocycle. To learn more about GreenStreet EV Inc. and their Autocycle, please visit www.greenstreetautocycles.com

