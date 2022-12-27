Golden Grail Bolsters Distribution Network with UNFI Agreement

Deal opens channels for Cause Water availability nationwide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY), a diversified beverage and investment group, today announced a new strategic distribution agreement with United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) for its Cause Water brand.

The partnership opens distribution channels for Cause Water to over 30,000 retailers serviced by UNFI. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI distributes natural, organic and conventional products to natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. Partnering with UNFI highlights Golden Grail's commitment to expanding the presence of its growing brand portfolio.

Cause Water is pure mountain spring water bottled at the source, delivered in a premium, fully recyclable aluminum can with a resealable cap. The brand is built on a core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. The Cause Water brand and its core values align with UNFI's commitment to building a food system that is better for all.

"We're thrilled to enter this strategic distribution agreement with UNFI, which will open new opportunities and accelerate growth for Cause Water. "said Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail Technology. "We believe our brands provide great value to retailers as well as customers and we're excited to maximize the potential for Cause Water by leveraging the depth and strength of UNFI's distribution network."

Striking an agreement with UNFI comes on the heels of Golden Grail acquiring the Sway Energy brand in early December, bringing its portfolio of brands to eight, alongside Cause Water, KOZ Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can, Trevi Essence Water, Spider Energy and Scorpion Energy.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water for kids, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage brands. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Golden Grail Portfolio

KOZ Water is a premium purified and pH-balanced water packaged in completely plastic-free 12oz and 16oz cans. KOZ Water has had much success on Amazon and on the West Coast.

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encourage consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap support its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

'Sketch Can' - The first and only 'sketch can' features a personalization space and a social media hashtag to invite Tickle fans to interact with the brand by drawing on the can and then sharing their custom can on Tik Tok. 'Sketch Can' provides kids with a brand they can call their own. It is a healthy premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives. 'Sketch Can' comes in a fully recyclable package, in two delicious flavors Watermelon and Sour Green Apple. Kids won't be able to resist the urge to sip and sketch.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten-free, vegan, kosher and diet-friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy-boosting B vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Sway Energy

SWAY Energy is an innovative and proprietary blend made with all-natural ingredients, zero sugar, and no artificial flavors. The "better-for-you" beverage combines 160mg of green tea caffeine, with the recommended 100% daily value of vitamins A, B6, B12, C and D, giving it the unique ability to aid muscle formation, boost energy, and promote the body's natural immune response. SWAY comes in six flavors, including lime, mango, orange, strawberry, passion fruit and watermelon.

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp