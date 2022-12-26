'The Target Clearance Run' Sale is on with up to 50% Savings on Guest-Favorite Apparel, Toys, Beauty, Home Décor and More

With new savings on thousands of items across the assortment, Target is a convenient one-stop shop for all guests' post-holiday needs, from restocking after the holidays and planning New Year's celebrations to getting that last special gift

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announces new discounts beginning today with "The Target Clearance Run." The event features special offers on thousands of popular items — including up to 50% off clothing, shoes, toys, beauty, home décor and more. Guests can shop the sale at Target's nearly 2,000 stores nationwide, on Target.com and via the Target app.

"Our guests always look forward to post-holiday deals, whether they're looking to spend the gift cards they received as a holiday gift, restock their pantries after hosting for the holidays or prepare for a New Year's celebration. 'The Target Clearance Run' is the perfect moment to do just that," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target. "With deals across clothing, toys, home, food and beverage and more, this is a chance for guests to take advantage of discounts throughout our incredible assortment."

Score big savings with these special offers

As guests wrap up the season, they can count on Target as the ultimate destination for everything on their shopping lists at exceptional value.

Special offers during the "The Target Clearance Run" event include:

Up to 50% off select sleepwear

Up to 50% off select clothing for the family

Up to 50% off select shoes for the family

Up to 50% off select toys across categories such as games, dolls and plush

Up to 50% off select beauty gift sets

Up to 50% off select home décor

Up to 50% select jewelry and accessories

In addition, guests can dial up the savings with more of Target's Top Deals, including:

Buy one, get one 50% off all board games

Buy one, get one 30% off select vitamins and nutrition

Get $10 off a $50 purchase in food and beverage using same-day services ( Dec. 30-Jan. 1 )

Get a $15 Target gift card with a $50 purchase across household essentials like laundry, paper towels, bath tissue and cleaning products

Up to 40% off select floorcare including iRobot, Shark and more

30% off all bras and 5 for $15 Auden panties as part of Target's semi-annual sale in women's intimates

Add even more value and convenience

As always, guests can get an extra 5% off all purchases when they use a Target RedCard, and enjoy additional perks and savings via Target Circle, the retailer's popular, free-to-join loyalty program. As guests stop in to shop the sale, they can also take advantage of Target's free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews .

