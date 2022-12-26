InventHelp Inventor Develops Double TV Stand (BDH-205)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to enjoy two television shows or sports games at once without switching back and forth," said an inventor, from Frederick, Md., "so I invented the DOUBLE TV STAND. My design enables you to view and hide a second TV as needed."

This patent-pending invention provides an improved way to mount and view a second TV when desired. In doing so, it enables the user to watch two televisions simultaneously. It also eliminates the need for additional TV stands or multiple wall mounts and it allows the user to conveniently hide the second TV when not in use. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BDH-205, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

