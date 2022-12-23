DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN JEFFERSON, N.J.

At 832 State Route 15 South, Unit 3

JEFFERSON, N.J., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened an outpatient clinic Thursday at 832 State Route 15 South, Unit 3.

The clinic is under the leadership of Laura Ragel, clinic director, who has practiced in the Jefferson and Sparta areas for more than 12 years.

The clinic is open 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 862-317-8001 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Ragel, a former collegiate athlete, earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of New England in Portland, Maine.

She specializes in sports injuries, orthopedics, post-operative care, injury prevention, low back pain, neck pain and sports recovery. She has a special interest in CrossFit injury prevention and rehabilitation.

Drayer also has area clinics in Sparta, Ledgewood, Stanhope, Flanders and Milford, Pa.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

