5WPR Named to Clutch's List of Top Global Service Providers in 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been recognized by Clutch, the leading B2B rating and review platform, as a top global service provider. The list represents only the top 1% of companies on the platform across the world.

Clutch analyzes each company on the platform based on their ability to deliver within their service line, which is comprised of four key criteria including number, quality, and recency of verified clutch reviews; selection of clientele and portfolio of work; a robust company profile with competitive specializations and considerable experience; and strong brand awareness and industry recognition.

"We are honored to be ranked by Clutch in the top 1% of leading global service providers," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our agency takes pride in producing incredible work on behalf of our client partners and we are thrilled to receive this recognition."

This year has proven to be monumental for 5WPR. The agency has received numerous accolades including being awarded six American Business Awards, being named to the PR Net 100 List 2022, as well as being named a top-ten U.S. agency by O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

