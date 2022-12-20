Stream Data Centers Expands Strategic Leadership with Newly Appointed VP of Finance Callan Space

New Leadership Brings a Wealth of Executive Experience Guiding Hyperscale Growth and Financial Success

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to hyperscale and global enterprise customers, today proudly announces the newest addition to its executive leadership team: Callan Space as Vice President of Finance. In this role, Ms. Space will spearhead the development of new financial processes, goal-supported structures and investor partner collaborations that will help the company continue to effectively scale its growth while meeting evolving data center customer needs. The addition of Ms. Space represents another strategic leadership addition to support the company's accelerated growth trajectory.

As a seasoned executive in the critical infrastructure industry, Ms. Space brings crucial insight from her career building exceptionally successful teams and processes for one of the world's largest hyperscalers. Before joining Stream, she served as the Senior Finance Manager for Amazon, where she was instrumental in leading the U.S. East data center region. Her deep subject-matter expertise and experience driving efficiencies at scale made her the ideal candidate to support the company's accelerated expansion.

"I am extremely excited to join Stream and help build a world-class finance organization to continue supporting the industry's largest and most advanced hyperscale and global enterprise customers," comments Ms. Space. "I'm looking forward to bringing insights and the strong business partnership experience I garnered across nearly a decade of procurement and financial process leadership for a world-renowned hyperscaler during its full-scale maturing process. Furthermore, as someone who grew up on a dairy farm in upstate New York and is accustomed to working in a 24x7 environment where everyone works hard and shows up for customers (even if they are cows), I bring an unusually colorful skillset to work."

"Stream has been growing strategically at a rapid rate to support complex and evolving customer requirements, and we believe that Callan is the right person for ensuring that our financial goals and strategies align with this commitment," states Paul Moser , Stream's Co-Managing Partner. "Stream leadership is excited to welcome her to our team, and we look forward to seeing her in action as we ensure customer success well into the future."

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired, developed and managed 24 data center campuses nationally, while leadership has remained consistent.

From site selection to data center construction and operations, Stream develops wholesale colocation capacity and build-to-suit solutions for hyperscale and enterprise users. Additionally, Stream sources and develops low-risk land sites for optimum data center development and provides energy procurement services with a focus on reducing market risk and providing low-cost renewable energy options. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers.

Stream Data Centers is the technical real estate subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners , a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. With $5.8 billion in annual transactions and over 270 million square feet of leased or managed commercial properties in active markets coast to coast, Stream Realty Partners is one of the most successful commercial real estate firms in the country.

