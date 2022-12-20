Leading Logic Manufacturer Selects Nova ELIPSON™

REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that a leading global logic manufacturer recently selected Nova ELIPSON™ for next-generation integrated circuit (IC) development.

Nova ELIPSON™ was chosen for its ability to perform in-die characterization of stress, strain and defectivity in next-generation devices, rapidly and with unparalleled sensitivity. The solution utilizes advanced Raman spectroscopy technology to extract materials properties of in-die structures, by fast and non-destructive means. The platform has consistently proven its ability to solve a wide range of materials metrology challenges in various segments and steps.

"This selection by one of the world's leading semiconductor logic manufacturers demonstrates the growing value of Nova's innovative materials metrology portfolio," stated Eitan Oppenhaim, Nova's president and CEO. "The increasing complexity of device architecture demands solutions that push the envelope and address the unique challenges our customers are facing. In this complex process fabrication environment, Nova's unique materials portfolio is becoming critical to the successful manufacturing of next-generation devices."

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

