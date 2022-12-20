Holland America Line's 2024 Europe Season Introduces New Itineraries and Homeports, Longer Cruises and More Northern Capitals

Rotterdam sails several new Northern Europe itineraries from new homeport city of Rotterdam, Zuiderdam expands Iceland and Greenland routes, Bermuda returns

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Holland America Line's 2024 Europe season, the cruise line is adding several new itineraries that combine regions, increasing the number of voyages of 14 days or longer and enhancing Northern Europe with new departure ports. From April to November dozens of unique itineraries — ranging from seven to 35 days — will be offered on two of the line's Pinnacle Class ships, Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam, along with Oosterdam and Zuiderdam.

The four Holland America Line ships will cover the entire region on voyages designed for cultural immersion. Nine overnight ports and 33 late-night departure cities provide more time ashore while the ships explore the Baltic, British Isles, Canary Islands, French and Spanish rivieras, Israel, Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including Iceland, Greenland and Norway.

"Holland America Line's 2024 European season is the biggest refresh we've done in the region in a long time, and we're excited to feature new itineraries, more voyages that are 14 and 21 days, different departure cities and unique country combinations," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "We're also returning to the Canary Islands and Bermuda, and, of course, we're back in the Med visiting everywhere from Spain to Turkey. Holland America Line's 2024 season is the most diverse we've ever offered that truly has an itinerary for everyone."

As a limited-time early booking bonus, cruisers who book with "Have It All" also receive crew appreciation, and upgrades to the beverage and Wi-Fi packages.

Highlights of Holland America Line's 2024 Europe cruising season include:

11 DEPARTURE CITIES INCLUDING ROTTERDAM: Amsterdam, Ijmuiden and Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; Boston, Massachusetts; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste (Venice), Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

9 OVERNIGHT PORTS: Barcelona; Civitavecchia and Marghera (Venice), Italy; Haifa, Israel; Istanbul, Turkey; Reykjavik; Piraeus (Athens) and Rhodes, Greece; and Valletta, Malta.

33 EVENING DEPATURE CITIES (between 10 p.m. and midnight): Alesund, Norway; Ashdod (Jerusalem) and Haifa, Israel; Dublin, Ireland; Dubrovnik, Korcula and Split, Croatia; Kusadasi, Turkey; Las Palmas and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands; Cannes, Le Havre and Marseille, France; Liverpool, England; Civitavecchia (Rome), Marghera (Venice), Messina and Portofino Italy; Nanortalik (Ilivileq) and Paamiut (Frederikshåb), Greenland; Corfu, Mykonos, Náfplion, Rhodes and Santorini, Greece; Port Said (Cairo), Egypt; Tallinn, Estonia; Lerwick and Stornoway, Scotland; Halifax and St. John's, Canada; Warnemünde (Berlin), Germany; Barcelona and Valletta.

NORTHERN EUROPE

Rotterdam returns to Rotterdam : returns to Northern Europe in 2024 with a season offering several new itineraries. The ship returns to its namesake city with sailings roundtrip from

Nieuw Statendam offers Northern Europe cruises to the Baltic , British Isles, Norway up to the North Cape, and the Northern Isles of Scotland and Iceland . The itineraries range from seven to 14 days and sail roundtrip from Copenhagen , roundtrip from Rotterdam or between Copenhagen and Rotterdam .

In May, Zuiderdam sails a 14-day Northern Europe cruise that explores Norway , Germany , Estonia , Finland , Sweden and Denmark , followed by a 21-day "Ultimate Viking Explorer" journey around Iceland , Greenland and Scotland , both roundtrip from Ijmuiden. The two itineraries can be combined to form a 35-day sojourn that includes 10 countries, 23 ports and is in a prime locale for the Summer Solstice.

Zuiderdam sails from Ijmuiden to Boston in June on a 21-day "Viking Passage" cruise that includes exploration of Norway , Iceland , Greenland and Canada . This departure can be combined with Zuiderdam's "Ultimate Viking Explorer" to form a 42-day Collectors' Voyage with 21 unique ports and 26 total calls.

CANARY ISLANDS

April 21 roundtrip from Rotterdam , also including Madeira, Gibraltar and Spain . NieuwStatendam returns to the Canary Islands on a 14-day cruise departingroundtrip from, also including Madeira,and

MEDITERRANEAN

Athens , or between Barcelona , Trieste, Civitavecchia and Piraeus. The itineraries range from seven- to 14-days and cover the eastern and western Mediterranean, including Greece , Turkey , Tunisia , Israel , Italy , Croatia , Montenegro , France and Spain . Oosterdam will sail the entire 2024 Europe season in the Mediterranean on flexible cruises conveniently roundtrip from, or between, Trieste, Civitavecchia and Piraeus. The itineraries range from seven- to 14-days and cover the eastern and western Mediterranean, includingand

Nieuw Statendam sails 14-day cruises between Civitavecchia and Piraeus, and roundtrip from Piraeus. The itineraries head to the eastern Med, including Italy , Egypt , Turkey , Croatia , Montenegro and Greece . Nieuw Statendam also explores the Holy Land on a 14-day cruise in October that includes an overnight at Haifa .

The popular "Voyage of the Vikings" returns in 2024 aboard Zuiderdam. Departing July 20 , the 35-day adventure sails roundtrip from Boston and calls at ports in Maine , Canada , Greenland , Iceland , Scotland , Ireland , Northern Ireland and Norway . The itinerary also is offered in 17- and 18-day segments from Boston to Rotterdam or from Rotterdam to Boston .

New for 2024, Bermuda is back on two transatlantic itineraries from Fort Lauderdale : Nieuw Statendam crosses in April with visits to Bermuda , France , Guernsey and Belgium en route to Rotterdam , while Zuiderdam visits Bermuda , Ireland , England , France and Belgium on a May crossing to Ijmuiden.

In April, Rotterdam and Oosterdam cross the Atlantic Ocean, departing Fort Lauderdale for Rotterdam and Barcelona respectively.

In October and November Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Oosterdam make their way back to Fort Lauderdale via Civitavecchia, Rotterdam and Barcelona , respectively.

COLLECTORS' VOYAGES

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors' Voyages, which offer the ultimate European exploration. By combining two seven-day itineraries, a seven- and 14-day cruises or longer non-repeating voyages, these artfully crafted journeys up to 42 days combine back-to-back sailings, enabling guests to visit more ports and spend extra time discovering centuries of art, history and culture.

'HAVE IT ALL' EARLY BOOKING BONUS

When a new cruise season opens and guests book with the "Have It All" premium package, for a limited time they'll receive extra perks and upgrades to the existing Have It All package. Have It All will upgrade to an Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi Package, as well as include prepaid crew appreciation as a bonus, in addition to continuing to feature specialty dining and shore excursions.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

