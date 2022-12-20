FBSciences Announces Brazil Registration of Leading Agricultural Biologicals

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the establishment of FBSciences Brasil earlier this year, FBSciences has received registration in Brazil of their three initial product offerings in the country. These include FBSciences' flagship product Transit Duo™, premium zinc product Zicron®, and a manufacturing use product, ProTransit™ 31, for incorporation into seed treatments. With the approval of these registrations, FBSciences is able to deliver the transformative power of their agricultural biologicals to Brazil's 1.8 trillion USD agriculture and food market.

Over the last 16 years, FBSciences has conducted over 140 commercial and independent trials with collaborators and researchers in South America, observing outstanding performance across a wide variety of crops, with particularly impressive results in abiotic stress impacted growing conditions. As the agriculture sector in Brazil faces growing challenges, such as record high temperatures, areas of extreme drought, and areas of excessive rainfall, partners are motivated to find solutions that not only help growers adapt to these difficult conditions but improve plant, soil, and climate health for long term mitigation. In a trial conducted on sugarcane in Brazil during a period of extreme heat, Transit Duo resulted in a 30% increase in yield over the grower standard, while during a period of drought, Zicron resulted in a 21% increase in yield over the grower standard and significantly improved water use efficiency with a 61% increase in sucrose produced per inch of water. In both trials, FBSciences' treatments demonstrated improved quality metrics, including number of stems, plant height, and stem diameter.

"The registration of FBSciences' initial product offerings in Brazil, including Transit Duo, Zicron, and ProTransit 31, launches the opportunity to bring the transformative performance of our agricultural biologicals to this market and speaks to our commitment to growth in South America," said Courtenay Wolfe, Chair and CEO of FBSciences. "With years of successful trials in South America showing increased crop quality and yield, improved ROI, and stress mitigation, the registration of these products provides growers with powerful tools to improve plant, soil, and climate health."

With 76.6 million hectares of total crop planted area forecast for the 2022-2023 growing season, Brazil plays a major role in the global agriculture market and represents a tremendous opportunity in climate adaptation and mitigation. The registration of FBSciences' initial three product offerings in the country marks a milestone for FBSciences' growth in South America. As FBSciences continues to see a growing global demand for sustainable solutions, they will look to introduce additional products to the South American market, including their FBS Defense™ line of crop protection products encompassing fungicide, miticide, insecticide, and nematicide products. As they continue to grow across South America and Europe, FBSciences welcomes outreach from partners, distributors, and collaborators in these markets.

About FBSciences

FBSciences is a global leader in the innovation and commercialization of climate-smart biologicals for agriculture. Their naturally derived, proprietary technologies are the foundation for their biostimulant, biopesticide, and fertilizer product lines. With over 125 million dollars in commercial success and more than 1600 independent and university studies over 16 years, FBSciences has proven their technologies and products increase quality and nutrient density, improve stress mitigation and recovery, produce healthier plants, and higher yields, and increase utilization of other crop inputs. In addition, their sustainable products provide measurable benefits to the environment, including increased nitrogen use efficiency, leading to N 2 O emissions reduction, decreased nitrogen runoff, and reduced CO 2 emissions by increased carbon sequestration. With an opportunity for meaningful impact on every managed acre, FBSciences is committed to harnessing the power of nature to transform agriculture globally. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and learn more at www.fbsciences.com.

