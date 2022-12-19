SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds COUP, HZNP, PSBP, and WEBR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of COUP by Thoma Bravo that includes a significant minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, COUP shareholders will receive $81.00 in cash for each share of COUP common stock owned. If you own COUP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/coup

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of HZNP by Amgen Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HZNP shareholders will receive $116.50 in cash for each share of HZNP common stock owned. If you own HZNP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hznp

PSB Holding Corp. (OTC: PSBP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PSB Holding Corp. (OTC: PSBP) in connection with the proposed merger of PSBP with Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit"). Under the merger agreement, PSBP shareholders will receive 1.2347 shares of Summit's common stock for each PSBP share, representing implied per-share consideration of $31.48 based upon Summit's 's December 16, 2022 closing price of $25.50. If you own PSBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/psbp

Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of WEBR by BDT Capital Partners LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WEBR shareholders will receive $8.05 in cash for each share of WEBR common stock owned. If you own WEBR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/webr

