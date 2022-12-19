InventHelp Inventors Develop New Extendable Pole-Like Fishing Device (RKH-436)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fishing device to aid in the retrieval of fishing lures that may be hung up on logs or tree limbs," said one of two inventors, from Elizabeth City, N.C., "so I invented the LURE RETRIEVER. Our design would offer added extension capabilities."

The patent-pending invention provides an extendable pole-like fishing device for retrieval of hooked fishing lures. In doing so, it enables the user to retrieve lures that may be snagged and out of reach by hands. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent lost lures. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for anglers or fishermen. It can also be used as a hiking or walking stick, or be used in defense to fend of dogs, small animals, and snakes coming towards boat, camp site, or self. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-436, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

