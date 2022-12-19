Hughes Recognized as a Leader in Managed SD-WAN Services by Frost & Sullivan for Fourth Consecutive Year

Highlights include customer service technology innovations from Hughes and expanded technology provider partnerships

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan has recognized Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), as a Leader in its Frost Radar™: North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market report for the fourth consecutive year. The Frost Radar report highlights innovations in customer service technology and strong partnerships with technology providers among the company's strengths.

"Hughes leads with a clear focus on improving the customer experience in everything they do," said Steve Thomas, senior industry director, Frost & Sullivan. "Paired with a technology-rich service and state-of-the-art automation capabilities, the Hughes approach to managed SD-WAN is appealing to businesses looking for optimized and secure connectivity."

"We're proud that Frost & Sullivan recognizes our commitment to exceptional customer service," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, enterprise division, Hughes, "At Hughes, we work to build true partnerships with our clients, assuming their strategic priorities as our own and making complex network management as seamless and turnkey as possible so they can focus on their business growth."

In its report, Frost noted recent enhancements Hughes has made to network installation and repair processes, including a tool that applies machine learning to assess installations remotely and zero touch provisioning across equipment from vendors such as VMware, Fortinet and Cradlepoint. The Frost report further highlights the company's relationships with these providers as partners in its managed SD-WAN solutions.

A global leader in managed SD-WAN for enterprise, Hughes manages 52,000 SD-WAN locations for over 100 customers spanning retail, healthcare, banking, petroleum, restaurant and government sectors. For each customer, Hughes finds the optimal combination of transport types to ensure superior performance in all sites, integrating and managing broadband access nationwide via wireline, wireless and satellite.

