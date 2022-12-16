Pernod Ricard USA Elevates Holiday Gifting with Elegant White Elephant Collection

Inspires Artist Johnathan Shultz to Create Bespoke Cocktail Trunk from 23K Gold as Ultimate Collectible for Cocktail Connoisseurs + Art Enthusiasts

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium spirits and wine leader Pernod Ricard USA is helping consumers take their holiday soirees and gatherings to the next level with an elevated twist on a beloved tradition: the white elephant gift exchange. Underscored by a portfolio of prestige spirits: Avión Reserva 44 Extra Añejo Tequila, Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey, Aberlour 12 Year Scotch, and The Glenlivet 14 Year Old - top-shelf offerings that span all moments of luxury and conviviality (and coveted gifts in the game everyone will want to keep – or steal!) - a new Elegant White Elephant Gift Collection on ReserveBar offers the perfect solution for mass-appeal gifts with a playful twist.

Christian Siriano hosted Pernod Ricard’s Elegant White Elephant Exchange on December 13, 2022, at the PUBLIC Hotel in New York City, which featured a 23k gold Bespoke Cocktail Trunk by artist Johnathan Shultz and prestige cocktails from Avión Reserva 44 Extra Añejo Tequila, Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey, Aberlour 12 Year Scotch, and The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old. Photo credit Cassidy Sparrow (PRNewswire)

The rules are simple: give, follow your order, and swap for the preferred gift you've got your eye on. A traditional White Elephant includes gifts to select from, but an Elegant White Elephant showcases unique gifts that up the ante of the game, inspiring the most steal-worthy gift of the season: a Bespoke Cocktail Trunk created by renowned South African artist Johnathan Shultz.

Widely recognized for an ability to blend precious stones into iconic pieces, the artist notes, "I transformed an already stunning trunk into a work of art to display. I used multiple layers of 23k gold to look like it was poured over the trunk and to give it a flowing smooth look and made a hard metal look and feel soft."

Serving as the ultimate luxury gift for the most discerning imbibers and art enthusiasts, this one-of-a-kind collectible is valued at $22,000 and includes hand-blown URI Neptune glassware and barware, as well as a 1/10 White Elephant sculpture part of a newly released Gemesis NFT collection created by Schultz. A free mint of his newly released collection also allows the holder to claim a physical diamond. The Bespoke Cocktail Trunk created by Johnathan Schultz is available now for purchase on his website.

"I want people to enjoy my work not just because of its beauty, but because it makes them feel good," says Shultz. "Putting my signature touch on the creative interpretation of the elegant white elephant allows me to share my artistry with people all over the world while elevating one of life's simple pleasures."

Bringing the concept to life in New York City, American fashion designer Christian Siriano, alongside Schultz, joined Pernod Ricard USA to host an interactive gift exchange on December 13th at Bar Chrystie at the PUBLIC Hotel. Against the backdrop of prestige cocktails and bespoke art collectibles, Siriano provided elevated gifting hacks, along with festive tips and tricks to help make this the grandest holiday ever.

For those who have never hosted a White Elephant Party or simply need a refresher on how to play, Pernod Ricard's Elegant White Elephant Gift Collection provides resources and a selection of gift sets for each high-marque spirit, along with festive (and instructional) game cards, available now via ReserveBar.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

About Johnathan Schultz

Johnathan Schultz is an innovative artist and entrepreneur whose works have been embraced worldwide due to their complexity and beauty. By combining Earth's precious metals and gemstones along with other unique materials into one piece, he brings captivating stories to life that transcend boundaries between cultures. Furthermore, he recently introduced a new concept – GemSet NFT – where users can be rewarded with real diamonds for their loyalty towards the project which further demonstrates his creativity when it comes to creating something truly special.

The Elegant White Elephant Collection featuring Avión Reserva 44 Extra Añejo Tequila, Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey, Aberlour 12 Year Scotch, and The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old. Photo credit Pernod Ricard USA (PRNewswire)

23k gold Bespoke Cocktail Trunk created by artist Johnathan Schultz. Photo credit Pernod Ricard USA (PRNewswire)

Pernod-Ricard Logo (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA