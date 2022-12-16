NuZee Expands Coffee Blenders by Introducing Ready-to-Drink Coldpresso Latte Line

A leading U.S. Producer and Co-Packer of Single Serve Coffee Formats Expands Product Coffee Blenders Brand Offerings to Bring Ready-to-Drink Lattes to Korean Consumers

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading U.S. producer and co-packer of single serve coffee formats, announced today the expansion of its Coffee Blenders product offerings with a new Coldpresso latte product line that combines the power of cold brew and espresso. The products are currently available to purchase in Korea online at Market Kurly and will offer consumers a convenient way to enjoy the benefits of cold pressed coffee without costly equipment or exorbitant prep time.

Developed in Korea, the Coffee Blenders Coldpresso utilizes new methods of espresso brewing coffee extracted using a hybrid cold espresso machine, a unit innovated to create coffee that harnesses the advantages of both espresso and cold brewed coffee. Creating a "low caffeine cold espresso" in a short time, the Coldpresso line boasts a clean after taste and carries the delicious coffee aroma without the higher acidity and heat. As NuZee is dedicated to convenient sustainability, the line is packaged in recyclable glass with stainless steel lids.

"We are excited to expand the Coffee Blenders brand into a ready-to-drink format as it gives our customers new ways to enjoy our products," said Sangyun Park, Product Development Manager with NuZee Korea. "We spent a lot of time developing the ready-to-drink coffee line to ensure the Coffee Blenders Coldpresso latte line would have a product that we believe just about everyone could enjoy!"

The Coffee Blenders Coldpresso line includes:

Coldpresso Dolce Latte : A creamy treat that mixes the Coldpresso concentrate with antibiotic-free milk and Rainforest Alliance Certified ("RFA-certified") coffee beans to promote eco-friendly, socially responsible agriculture with every delicious sip.

Royal Ceylon Milk Tea : A healthy sweet, this blend of high-quality Sri Lankan Dumbula black tea, unrefined Brazilian sugar, and non-GMO, antibiotic-free milk has a gentle floral aroma and smooth taste without pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

Royal Earl Grey Milk Tea : Similar to the Royal Ceylon Milk Tea, this cool sip focuses on the fresh taste of 100% organic Earl Grey black tea balanced with unrefined Brazilian sugar and antibiotic-free milk to create a sweet and nourishing on-the-go drink.

Earl Grey Milk Tea Café Latte : With aromas of bergamot and non-GMO antibiotic-free raw milk, this ready-to-drink product highlights the refreshing taste of 100% Earl Grey black tea.

Coldpresso Café Latte: A blend of coffee and tea, this drink combines freshly-ground coffee blended using Coffee Blender's unique methods that avoid heat-induced oxidation with organic black tea extract from India and antibiotic-free milk.

"NuZee and its partner products are known for offering convenient, delicious coffee experiences through innovation and strategic development," said Travis Gorney, Chief Innovation Officer and Vice President, Sales at NuZee. "We are excited to launch our new Coldpresso products, which we expect will diversify our product offerings to Korean consumers and offer an on-the-go, refreshing pick-me-up."

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID-19, including supply chain interruptions; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; NuZee's reliance on third-party roasters to roast and blend coffee beans necessary to produce its products and provide its co-packing services; NuZee's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions; the fact that certain of NuZee's single serve coffee products are expected to be manufactured, processed and packaged for NuZee by its new partner on a purchase order basis pursuant to the agreement between the parties; the fact that sales are completed on a purchase order basis without any written agreement between NuZee and its customers; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy. For a description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward-looking statements, please review the information set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

