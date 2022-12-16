Aspiring to be the benchmark, ZOVOO won the Best Disposable Vape Award

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, Ecigclick, the leading global media for e-cigarettes, announced the final results of the Ecigclick Vape Awards 2022, in which ZOVOO won the Silver Award for Best Disposable Vape Brand of the Year, for its innovative and upgraded atomization technology and excellent product reputation.

Ecigclick is the most authoritative and influential VAPE media, and the Ecigclick Vape Awards is a global award for the industry established by Ecigclick.

ZOVOO has won the Silver Award for Best Disposable Vape in the highly competitive disposable field, which was 100% voted by the global vapers. This fully demonstrates the global market influence, market share, technological innovation, and end-consumer acclaim of ZOVOO products. The outstanding brand strength and diversified product layout of ZOVOO have once again been authoritatively certified.

Innovation in technology, leading industry development

ZOVOO has launched Gene Tree Special Edition technology and product applications. The new upgraded ceramic core further enhances the taste reproduction and increases the service life, bringing users a more natural and pleasant atomization experience.

DRAGBAR Z700 GT launched by ZOVOO in 2022 is equipped with Gene Tree Special Edition, which gives the product features such as more puffs, highly restored taste, no decay in taste, and more reliable vaping, triggering a huge improvement in user experience, making this ultra-thin ceramic core DRAGBAR popular among users worldwide.

Globalization layout, aspiring to be the benchmark

As an innovative leader of disposable vape brand, ZOVOO has invested heavily in the research and development of disposable products and technology since its establishment in 2020, and is deeply committed to atomization technology innovation, with products sold to more than 70 countries and regions, including North America, UK, Europe and Asia, etc.

The mission and responsibility of ZOVOO is not only to make China's atomization brand known by its technical advantages, but also to play a role as a benchmark to promote the development and reform of the electronic atomization industry.

User-focused, creating a new ecology of full-scene atomization

ZOVOO has DRAGBAR, VINCIBAR, CUBEBAR and POD series, covering users' atomization experience in all scenarios, among which the DRAGBAR star series have excellent performance in the market. ZOVOO constantly excavates the needs of local users and optimizes product details, making more and more products highly praised by global users and highly recognized by authoritative media.

Taking "By your side" as the brand slogan, ZOVOO always adheres to the brand concept of "user-focused", constantly focusing on multi-dimensional fields such as technology innovation, brand innovation, and product innovation, and continues to lead the upgrading of user experience value.

In the future, ZOVOO will continue to create a better atomization experience for global users with enthusiasm and motivation, and promote the innovation and development of the electronic atomization industry!

