Partnership brings access to innovative ingredient solutions to food and beverage customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and KALAMAZOO, Mich., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, and Kalsec® Inc., a natural ingredient solution provider for the food and beverage industry, today announced they have reached an exclusive agreement for Univar Solutions to distribute Kalsec's natural taste & sensory, colors, and food protection ingredient solutions for savory applications in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Univar Solutions and Kalsec® Inc. Expand Exclusive Distribution Partnership for Natural Taste & Sensory, Colors, and Food Protection Ingredient Solutions (PRNewswire)

Univar Solutions and Kalsec® Inc. Expand Exclusive Distribution Partnership

"The growing relationship between Univar Solutions and Kalsec illustrates our strength in and commitment to the savory sector. By bringing Kalsec's complete line of natural extracts, colors, and food protection ingredient solutions to our significant customer base in the United Kingdom and Ireland, we're helping shape the future of food through ingredient innovation and recipe development," said Kevin Hack, global vice president of food ingredients for Univar Solutions. "Adding these innovative and high-quality ingredients to our portfolio in this region, along with our best-in-class service, technical expertise, and reliable and resilient supply chain, we can further help our customers bring their product vision to life."

With this exclusive authorization, Univar Solutions continues to strengthen its ingredients portfolio, already working closely with Kalsec in other European countries such as Poland and the Nordics, and Latin American countries including Mexico. Univar Solutions is committed to working with premier suppliers like Kalsec, a certified B Corp, that meets the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

"Kalsec is delighted to expand our relationship and distribution agreement with Univar Solutions in Europe," said James Smith, vice president and managing director - Europe, for Kalsec. "In addition to optimizing our route-to-market and serving new customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, it also supports our purpose of unlocking the potential of people, nature, and science to nourish the world."

In today's rapidly changing food industry, Univar Solutions recognizes the need to be at the forefront of food ingredient innovation. Whether keeping pace with market trends, meeting consumer demand for transparency, or providing more sustainable solutions, sourcing, and products, the team of skilled chefs and culinary and technical food scientists offer a competitive advantage by providing extensive research and product development at global Solution Centers. From specialty ingredient innovations to recipe testing and sustainable product development, food brands are increasingly relying on Univar Solutions for help with research and development, problem solving, and technical innovation.

For more information about Univar Solutions' food ingredients business, visit univarsolutions.com/foodology.

For more information about Kalsec's portfolio of solutions and its commitment to unlocking the potential of people, nature, and science to nourish the world, visit kalsec.com.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is leading global commodity and specialty chemical distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Kalsec® Inc.

Kalsec® Inc provides innovative taste and sensory, natural food protection, natural colors, and advanced hops solutions to the food and beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize over 60 years of experience and industry leading innovation to make food and beverage products look better, taste better, and last longer. Family owned and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan since 1958, Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories and sales teams in North America, Europe, and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities, and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good. For more information, visit www.kalsec.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and outlook for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: general economic conditions, particularly fluctuations in industrial production and consumption and the timing and extent of economic downturns increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; potential supply chain disruptions; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by, and costs associated with, our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and changes in tax laws; potential cybersecurity incidents, including security breaches; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; transportation related challenges, including increases in transportation and fuel costs, changes in our relationship with third party transportation providers, and ability to attract and retain qualified drivers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality issues; delivery failures or hazards and risks related to our operations and the hazardous materials we handle, potential inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; ongoing litigation, potential product liability claims and recalls, and other environmental, legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; possible impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts on the global economy, our employees, customers, vendors and suppliers, and our business, results of operation and financial condition; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; our ability to attract or retain a qualified and diverse workforce; our ability to execute on our strategies related to environmental, social, and governance matters, and achieve related expectations may be impacted as a result of evolving regulatory and other standards, processes, and assumptions, the pace of scientific and technological developments, increased costs and the availability of requisite financing and changes in carbon markets; and the other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Univar Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Univar Solutions and Kalsec® Inc. Expand Exclusive Distribution Partnership for Natural Taste & Sensory, Colors, and Food Protection Ingredient Solutions (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.