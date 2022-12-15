Pump & Pantry Announces New Travel Center Location in Crete, Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pump & Pantry® is excited to announce plans to build a new travel center on the northeast side of Crete, Nebraska, at the intersection of Nebraska Highways 103 and 33. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2023.

Pump & Pantry Flagship Store in Grand Island, Nebr. (PRNewswire)

Pump & Pantry Travel Center will be developed on an eight-acre parcel, and will include a 6,500- sq.-ft. store, 16 fueling stations, seven hi-flow diesel lanes, and ample overnight truck parking, as well as reserved truck parking. The store design will mirror the new prototype that Pump & Pantry unveiled in spring of 2022 at its flagship store in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The store will include numerous food concepts such as; Quiznos, Home of the Toasted Sub; Little Caesars® Pizza, and Pump & Pantry's Scoops Ice Cream.

"We know Nebraskans and recognize the unique needs of agricultural communities as well as the over-the-road trucking industry," said Charlie Bosselman, president and CEO of The Bosselman Enterprises. "The products and amenities that we're bringing to this market should be valuable resources for our customers in Crete and southeast Nebraska."

Like all Pump & Pantry locations, the Crete location will offer Pumped-Up Rewards, a free program which allows members to save big on fuel.

About Pump & Pantry

Pump & Pantry is a family-owned C-store operation, born, grown and owned in Nebraska with headquarters in Grand Island. Since 1971, Pump & Pantry has been a hometown favorite for people on the go with 48 locations throughout the state.

Pump & Pantry Proposed Site Plan for Crete, Nebraska location (PRNewswire)

