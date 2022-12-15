Lucid Announces Opening of First Retail and Service Center in The Netherlands, After Achieving Highest Rating of Five Stars in Euro NCAP Safety Assessment

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced its third retail location in Europe – and first service, delivery and sales center – will open on 16 December in Hilversum, Netherlands, just outside of Amsterdam. The opening occurs one week after Lucid's first vehicle, Lucid Air, earned the highest possible rating of five stars in the rigorous Euro NCAP crash testing process.

First Retail Location in The Netherlands

Lucid Motors, with its European headquarters based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is actively expanding its physical presence in the region by opening its third retail location and first service, delivery, and sales center in Europe, located in Hilversum just outside of Amsterdam. The 2,232-square-meter luxury retail and service space located at the Bussumergrintweg 12 in Hilversum will provide comprehensive sales and service support to Dutch customers. Additional Lucid locations are scheduled to be opened in 2023 in key European markets.

"The Netherlands is a key market for Lucid because of its high adoption of EVs and very mature charging infrastructure," said Eric Bach, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer, Lucid Group. "With industry-leading range and charging efficiency combined with its elegantly aerodynamic exterior design and spacious, luxurious interior, Lucid Air offers Dutch customers something truly unique, which is reflected in the design of the Studio space in Hilversum."

Five Stars in Euro NCAP Safety Assessment

"Safety has been a top priority from the outset at Lucid and achieving five stars in Euro NCAP will give owners further confidence in their Lucid Air," added Bach "This is a fantastic result that was fully expected given the comprehensive engineering process for Lucid Air, but it's important to note that passive safety is only part of the overall safety story. With an available 32-sensor suite in DreamDrive Pro, we also offer one of the industry's most comprehensive active safety systems."

Lucid brought clean-sheet design and engineering to Lucid Air with the goal of securing the highest possible safety ratings. The innovative battery pack adds to the strength of vehicle structure. The vehicle features intensive use of high-strength, lightweight aluminum that is manufactured in an innovative hot-formed process, which enables complex part geometries. In Europe, Lucid Air is built with nine airbags, including an airbag between the passenger and the driver for additional protection in the event of a side collision.

In the NCAP assessment, Lucid Air achieved a full five stars for each category – Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User, and Safety Assist – making Lucid Air one of the safest electric vehicles in the executive class.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. and Canadian customers.

