Tropical Acai announces national distribution of its innovative organic acai blender cubes

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Behold the Power of the Amazon! Tropical Acai, a Florida based food company that specializes in the production and distribution of both acai and pitaya (dragon fruit) from Brazil, announces national distribution of its new 100% Organic Acai Pure Blender Cubes via the major national food service broadliners and many regional food service broadliners. These innovative acai cubes are a leading concept created by and first delivered to the market over an ago by Tropical Acai.

Each acai cube is 8g so 25 cubes equal 2 traditional packs used in the food service industry. (PRNewswire)

Tropical Acai's innovative cubes are now available via major national broadliners.

Specially designed to quickly and easily be placed into a blender, they are perfect for high volume acai shops and juice & smoothie bars, to make any kitchen using blenders far more efficient with both time and resources.

Marc Middleberg, President of Tropical Acai, who led the product development effort says "The cube concept was born after listening to many operators' common concerns about wasting time cutting traditional packets, employees injuring themselves with sharp knives, wasted product remaining on plastic packs and counters and plastic winding up in customers drinks and bowls" Marc continues, "many acai shops have embraced our concept and have significantly cut their labor costs by reducing prep time. Not to mention potential insurance savings when removing sharp knives, scissors, and stress related injuries from their operations. Plus, happier employees when they learn they no longer need to struggle with the packs.

Tropical Acai is determined to stay in tune to their client's needs and the demands of the market. They firmly believe that continued product innovation will help drive greater success in the global market.

"Tropical Acai is not only focused on making the highest quality açai, but also on how we can make the business of serving our Acai more efficient for our clients" says Renata Prates, CEO of Tropical Acai. "Our Organic Açaí Pure Blender Cubes speed up your process significantly while making your prep kitchen a safer place too". Renata continues, "Not only do we help eliminate the possibility of plastic winding up in the blender, there's also a reduction in the amount of plastic used by the business making it far more environmentally friendly, not to mention zero wasted product left in packs. Clearly all this has resonated with the marketplace as our blender cube sales are increasing significantly".

The blender-friendly açaí cubes also can help extend blender blade life. Proudly, Tropical Acai believes they are now supplying a real solution for the professional blenders in high volume environments.

Tropical Acai offers three variations on the blender cubes:

Organic Acai Pure Blender Cubes with zero sugar and Organic Açaí Authentic Mix Blender with 6.5g of organic cane sugar.

Each case contains 2 bags of 8.8lbs each for a total 17.6lbs of cubes per case.

USDA Organic, BDK Kosher, FSSC 22000 and Non-GMO Project Verified

Premium Pitaya (Dragonfruit) Cubes with no added sugar - BDK Kosher, FSSC 22000. Each case contains 2 bags of 6.6lbs each for a total 13.125 pounds of cubes per case.

Contact:

sales@tropicalacai.com

1-855-550-2224

When it comes to Acai, think outside of the bag. Organic acai cubes reduce the amount of plastic used by the business making it far more environmentally friendly (PRNewswire)

The acai cube case comes with 2 bags (4 kilos each bag) or approximately 1000 cubes total. The equivalent of 80 traditional packs per case. (PRNewswire)

