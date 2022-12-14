InventHelp Inventor Develops Supplemental Filtration System for Pools (TRO-782)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative supplemental filtration system for swimming pools to capture and filter water that was backwashed through a pool's sand filter," said an inventor, from Belleville, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the AQUAMIZER. My design would also prevent plants and groundwater from being contaminated by chemically-treated backwash water."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a method of filtering and reusing backwashed water from a swimming pool's filter. In doing so, it eliminates the need to discharge contaminated backwash water into sewers, storm drains, creeks, etc. As a result, it protects the environment and it helps conserve water. The invention features an effective and eco-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for pool owners.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-782, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp