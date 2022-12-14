Discipline Fund ETF (DSCF) will move primary listing from the NYSE Arca, Inc. to Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --- EA Series Trust announces that the Discipline Fund ETF ("DSCF" or the "Fund") will move its primary listing from NYSE Arca, Inc. to Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

DSCF will officially begin trading on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. at market open on December 29, 2022. The Fund will continue trading as normal on NYSE Arca, Inc. until market close on December 28, 2022.

The change in listing will not affect shareholders of DSCF.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling (215) 882-9983 or by visiting www.disciplinefunds.com/dscf/. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

