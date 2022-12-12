Tequila Avión® Launches Collaboration with WondaGurl to Remix its Immersive Avión Listening Experience and Encourage Aspiring Musicians

The award-winning tequila brand and famed music producer have teamed up to offer the exclusive chance to receive a 1 on 1 virtual mentoring session and curated at-home studio bundles

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Avión, an award-winning tequila that continues to redefine standards of quality and taste, has unveiled a remixed version of its immersive Avión Listening Experience in collaboration with famed music producer, WondaGurl – who has worked with top artists such as Travis Scott, Drake, Jay-Z, and Rihanna and will debut her first solo album early next year. Drawing inspiration from the global listening room phenomenon, Tequila Avión married crystal clear sounds with crystal clear tequila this past spring in Brooklyn to celebrate its latest release, Avión Reserva Cristalino. The one-of-a-kind sonic journey incorporated actual sounds of the tequila-making process in Mexico to deliver a multi-sensorial tour through the craftsmanship and clarity of Avión.

WondaGurl at the Tequila Avión Listening Experience in Miami's Soundlux Audio on December 7, 2022. Photo credit Dylan Rives. (PRNewswire)

Debuting at an invite only event in Miami, attendees were transported by the quality of the Avión Reserva tequilas through the lens of elevated sound in WondaGurl's remixed take on the audio experience. She guided attendees through an auditory tequila voyage while showcasing how sound can impact taste. Besides serving as the evening's host, WondaGurl created a playlist inspired by the experience that is available online .

In conjunction with the Avión Listening Experience, Tequila Avión and WondaGurl also announced an exclusive opportunity for aspiring musicians to enter for a chance to win a curated at-home studio set from Perfect Circuit. This includes a synthesizer, studio monitor, closed-back studio headphones, vocal microphone, audio interface, keyboard controller, cables, and $250 gift card (Approximate Retail Value of $2,875, prize does not include Tequila Avión). Plus, one person will have the chance to meet 1 on 1 virtually with the renowned producer for a mentoring session. To enter, consumers can submit up to 300 words at www.AvionListeningExperience.com now through January 22, 2023 about why they deserve one of the at-home studio bundles curated by WondaGurl, and then the producer herself will determine the final recipients.

"I tell stories through audio, and I was truly blown away by what the team at Tequila Avión accomplished during the original version of their audio experience," said WondaGurl. "I was thrilled at the chance to bring my own take to the sonic journey, while leveraging this as an opportunity to support aspiring musicians through offering a chance to win personally curated at-home studio bundles and for one worthy person, a 1 on 1 virtual session with me."

The Avión Listening Experience features sounds directly from the Avión distillery and agave fields. The unique composition follows the tequila-making process and highlights the craft in the production of the Avion Reserva Range. Each step has its own unique sound, from the agave piña harvest, cooking and distilling to filling the barrels and finally the bottling line. This new remixed version also emphasizes the power of sound to affect taste.

About Tequila Avión

Born from agave grown at the highest elevations in Arandas, Jalisco, and forged through the vibrancy of modern Mexico, Tequila Avión is an award-winning tequila that defines a new standard of quality and taste. Produced with fifth generation growers from among the finest Blue Weber agave, the ultra-premium tequila's distinct flavors are achieved through a combination of slow-roasting at lower temperatures to protect the natural flavors of the agave and an ultra-slow filtration process which creates an unusually smooth taste profile. Tequila Avión is available in Silver, Reposado, Reserva 44, and Reserva Cristalino. Visit TequilaAvion.com for more information and follow @TequilaAvion on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates, inspiration, and more.

Please drink Avión responsibly. Tequila Avión 40% Alc./Vol (c) 2022 imported by Tequila Avión, New York, NY.

