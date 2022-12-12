Regeneron Named on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

DJSI World recognizes the top 10 percent of most sustainable companies by industry; Regeneron ranked among top three biotechnology companies1

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that the company has been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the fourth consecutive year and on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the third year. These indices recognize Regeneron's enduring leadership in supporting its patients, colleagues, communities and planet.

DJSI World is a pioneering global index comprised of the top 10 percent of the of most sustainable companies in each industry based on performance across environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria using a best-in-class approach. Regeneron ranked among the top three biotechnology companies globally.1 Out of the 2,500 largest companies eligible for inclusion on this year's DJSI World Index, Regeneron is one of only six companies in the biotechnology sector selected.

"We are proud that Regeneron's long-standing commitment to corporate responsibility has once again been highlighted through inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index," said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. "From the beginning, corporate responsibility has been integrated into every part of our business. Through our distinctive science-led approach, we are advancing our 2025 responsibility goals to create a more sustainable, healthier world and build business resiliency."

Regeneron's 2025 responsibility goals focus on the environmental and social issues that matter most to society and its business, and are part of the company's long-standing commitment to corporate responsibility. Regeneron provides an overview of responsibility efforts and progress to date in its annual Responsibility Report. In addition to DJSI World and North America, Regeneron has received a number of other recognitions, including inclusion on the Civic 50, a list of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States and the FTSE4Good Index, a list of companies with leading ESG practices.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for nearly 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious diseases, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence and to build sustainable communities. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most "community-minded" companies in the U.S. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of early science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search and the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

1Based on scores available as of December 9, 2022

Regeneron Contacts: Media Relations Tina Parisi Tuttle Tina.Parisituttle@regeneron.com Investor Relations Vesna Tosic Vesna.Tosic@regeneron.com

View original content:

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.