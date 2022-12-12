Coupa Software Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Quarterly Subscription Revenues of $198 Million , 20% Year-Over-Year Growth

Quarterly Revenues of $217 Million , 17% Year-Over-Year Growth

Quarterly Subscription Calculated Billings of $206 Million , 20% Year-Over-Year Growth

Quarterly Operating Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows of $71 Million and $66 Million , Respectively

Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $8.0 Billion

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Third Quarter Results:

Total revenues were $217.3 million , an increase of 17% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $198.4 million , an increase of 20% compared to the same period last year.

GAAP operating loss was $77.4 million , compared to $56.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $16.5 million , compared to $27.9 million for the same period last year.

GAAP net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $84.7 million , compared to $91.2 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $1.11 , compared to $1.23 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $11.6 million , compared to $23.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $0.15 , compared to $0.31 for the same period last year.

Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were $71.3 million and $65.5 million , respectively.

See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used by Coupa.

Recent Business Highlights

Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa community in Q3, including the following: Aareal Bank, Alltech Inc., Bahrain Tender Board, Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala , S. A., Central Romana Corporation Ltd., Ecolab Inc., First Watch, Fivetran Inc., Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited, Intercom Inc., Moto Honda da Amazonia Ltda, netgo group GmbH, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Noble Drilling Services Inc., RCL Foods, Scale AI, Inc, SoFi, Summit Materials Inc., Therm-O-Disc Inc., and West Dermatology

Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites

Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2022

Received Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction for Supply Chain Planning

Recognized as a Leader for Third Party Risk Management in IDC's MarketScape Report

Named a Leading Contender in the Aite Matrix Evaluation: Treasury Management Systems, EMEA, 2022

Concluded its 2022 Executive Summit series, gathering 500+ executives across Australia , Singapore , Europe , London , and the U.S to collaborate, learn, and share BSM success stories

Published the results of its annual Retail Holiday Supply Chain study

Hosted Global Impact Week, uniting the Coupa community to drive impact in local communities

Launched a new Employee Resource Group (ERG) to support the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community

Opened registration for Inspire 2023 in America and Europe , Coupa's annual Business Spend Management (BSM) community event

Transaction with Thoma Bravo

In a separate press release issued today, Coupa announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. A copy of the press release and supplemental materials, including an investor presentation, can be found on the investor relations page of Coupa's website at investors.coupa.com. The additional details and information about the terms and conditions of the definitive agreement and the transactions contemplated today are available in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Coupa with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Given the announced transaction, Coupa will not host an earnings conference call or provide financial guidance in conjunction with this earnings release. Coupa is also withdrawing its previous financial guidance for fiscal 2023 and has suspended any further updates as a result of the pending transaction. For further detail and discussion of Coupa's financial performance please refer to Coupa's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022, which will be filed later today with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, adjusted free cash flows and adjusted free cash flows margin. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and Coupa's management regularly reviews and uses these measures for business planning and other purposes.

Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated exclude certain items from the corresponding GAAP measures, including: stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes, gain or loss on non-marketable investments, insurance proceeds for loss recoveries, the adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests, non-recurring income tax adjustments, and income tax effects, and prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on February 1, 2022, amortization of debt discount costs. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares figure used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the if-converted method related to the convertible notes, if any.

Beginning in the three months ended April 30, 2022, we utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and amortization of debt issuance costs. The projected rate considers other factors such as our current operating structure, and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. Additionally, due to historic profitability on a non-GAAP basis, there are no valuation allowances recorded against the non-GAAP deferred tax assets globally. We will periodically reevaluate the projected long-term tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on our ongoing analysis of relevant tax law changes, material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix, and any significant acquisitions.

Adjusted free cash flows is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, and prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on February 1, 2022, plus repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount, plus one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination. Coupa has the ability to settle conversions related to its senior notes through the use of cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of both, at its election. Adjusted free cash flow margin is defined as adjusted free cash flows divided by total revenues.

Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of its financial information because they provide a way to measure and evaluate Coupa's underlying operating performance and the strength of its core business consistently across the periods presented. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are also useful for comparing its operating performance to that of other companies in its industry, because they eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to their operating performance. Coupa believes that adjusted free cash flows also provides a useful measure of the company's capital strength and liquidity, although it is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance and liquidity, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance and liquidity. Coupa's definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies for similarly-titled measures, and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, the company's GAAP results.

Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. In addition, Coupa compensates for the limitations of its non-GAAP financial measures by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These reconciliations are included in the tables attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the proposed transaction with Thoma Bravo, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations about future events.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: Coupa is subject to macroeconomic uncertainties driven by inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic; Coupa has a limited operating history at its current scale, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; Coupa may not be able to manage its recent rapid growth effectively; risks related to past and future business acquisitions, including their integration with Coupa's existing business model, operations and culture; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends in part on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; Coupa may not be successful in expanding its sales efforts or developing widespread brand awareness in a cost-effective manner; the loss of the services of Coupa's chief executive officer or one or more of its key employees, or an inability to attract and retain highly skilled employees; Coupa's international operations expose it to risks inherent in international sales; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates; failure to integrate Coupa's platform with a variety of third-party technologies, making its platform less marketable; any failure to protect intellectual property rights; changes in privacy laws, regulations and standards may cause Coupa's business to suffer; risks relating to servicing Coupa's debt; the price, amount and timing of any share repurchases, Coupa's failure to complete, or delays in completing, the potential merger with Thoma Bravo (the Merger) and disruptions in Coupa's business caused by the potential Merger; whether or not the Merger will be completed; and lawsuits may be filed against Coupa and members of its board of directors as a result of the Merger.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on September 7, 2022, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of December 12, 2022. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Subscription $ 198,409

$ 164,745

$ 569,549

$ 461,079 Professional services and other 18,927

21,071

55,261

70,912 Total revenues 217,336

185,816

624,810

531,991 Cost of revenues:













Subscription 65,427

52,279

184,364

154,701 Professional services and other 22,289

25,341

67,489

81,865 Total cost of revenues 87,716

77,620

251,853

236,566 Gross profit 129,620

108,196

372,957

295,425 Operating expenses:













Research and development 49,158

39,990

139,134

125,625 Sales and marketing 111,599

83,779

315,767

237,902 General and administrative 46,248

40,513

130,328

116,139 Total operating expenses 207,005

164,282

585,229

479,666 Loss from operations (77,385)

(56,086)

(212,272)

(184,241) Interest expense (3,547)

(31,130)

(10,642)

(90,854) Other income (expense), net 393

(1,298)

(4,032)

(2,746) Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (80,539)

(88,514)

(226,946)

(277,841) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,565

(476)

8,957

(2,697) Net loss (84,104)

(88,038)

(235,903)

(275,144) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (353)

(273)

(1,019)

(790) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests 924

3,438

6,533

8,673 Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated $ (84,675)

$ (91,203)

$ (241,417)

$ (283,027) Net loss per share, basic and diluted, attributable to Coupa

Software Incorporated $ (1.11)

$ (1.23)

$ (3.19)

$ (3.85) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss

per share, basic and diluted 76,040

74,133

75,635

73,514

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



October 31, 2022

January 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 521,598

$ 506,459 Marketable securities 338,530

223,032 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 200,841

226,191 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,866

38,270 Deferred commissions, current portion 24,013

21,096 Total current assets 1,115,848

1,015,048 Property and equipment, net 34,998

30,576 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 50,959

48,562 Goodwill 1,514,550

1,514,550 Intangible assets, net 414,338

510,663 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,518

42,659 Other assets 26,496

31,121 Total assets $ 3,193,707

$ 3,193,179 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interests, and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,752

$ 4,610 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 125,958

79,160 Deferred revenue, current portion 482,145

468,783 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 2

1,639 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 13,677

12,760 Total current liabilities 626,534

566,952 Convertible senior notes, net 2,161,519

1,614,257 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 34,362

22,655 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 22,852

31,172 Other liabilities 45,477

52,481 Total liabilities 2,890,744

2,287,517 Redeemable non-controlling interests 19,152

12,084 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share 8

7 Additional paid-in capital 1,225,829

1,778,840 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,005

9,643 Accumulated deficit (949,031)

(894,912) Total stockholders' equity 283,811

893,578 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, and stockholders' equity $ 3,193,707

$ 3,193,179

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended October 31,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated $ (241,417)

$ (283,027) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests 5,514

7,883 Net loss (235,903)

(275,144) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 107,399

109,900 Amortization (accretion) of premium (discount) on marketable securities, net (1,118)

625 Amortization of deferred commissions 17,567

13,335 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,435

85,716 Stock-based compensation 172,254

145,251 Loss on conversion of convertible senior notes —

357 Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount —

(1,338) Other (1,682)

(3,204) Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 25,004

21,433 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,743

4,529 Other assets 16,156

13,968 Deferred commissions (23,023)

(22,445) Accounts payable 511

500 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,987

6,795 Deferred revenue 25,804

3,630 Net cash provided by operating activities 150,134

103,908 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (287,218)

(116,583) Maturities of marketable securities 166,181

94,142 Sales of marketable securities 4,597

94,916 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 244

(46,719) Purchases of other investments (2,000)

(10,000) Purchases of property and equipment (14,005)

(10,256) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (132,201)

5,500 Cash flows from financing activities





Investment from redeemable non-controlling interests 2,111

2,223 Repayments of convertible senior notes (1,750)

(5,748) Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 1,223

7,444 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 17,194

21,626 Repurchases of common stock (20,006)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,228)

25,545 Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,912)

(178) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 14,793

134,775 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 510,339

327,589 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 525,132

$ 462,364 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated

balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 521,598

$ 458,195 Restricted cash included in other assets 3,534

4,169 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 525,132

$ 462,364

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended October 31, 2022 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization

of Debt

Issuance Costs

Other (2)

Income Tax

Effects and

Adjustments (3)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

























Costs of subscription $ 65,427

$ (5,253)

$ (18,394)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 41,780 Costs of professional services and other 22,289

(5,781)

(801)

—

—

—

15,707 Gross profit 59.6 %

5.1 %

8.8 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

73.5 %



























Research and development 49,158

(15,591)

—

—

—

—

33,567 Sales and marketing 111,599

(19,727)

(12,591)

—

—

—

79,281 General and administrative 46,248

(17,675)

—

—

1,929

—

30,502 Income (loss) from operations (77,385)

64,027

31,786

—

(1,929)

—

16,499 Operating margin (35.6) %

29.5 %

14.6 %

0.0 %

(0.9) %

0.0 %

7.6 %



























Interest expense (3,547)

—

—

1,839

—

—

(1,708) Other income, net 393

—

—

—

—

—

393 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (80,539)

64,027

31,786

1,839

(1,929)

—

15,184 Provision for income taxes 3,565

—

—

—

—

324

3,889 Net income (loss) (84,104)

64,027

31,786

1,839

(1,929)

(324)

11,295 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (353)

—

—

—

—

—

(353) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests 924

—

—

—

924

—

— Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (84,675)

64,027

31,786

1,839

(1,005)

(324)

11,648



























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software

Incorporated (1) $ (1.11)





















$ 0.15 Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software

Incorporated (1) $ (1.11)





















$ 0.15





(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 76,040 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 76,040 basic and 87,089 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. As a result of our adoption of ASU 2020-06 on February 1, 2022, the company uses the if-converted method to calculate the non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated related to the convertible notes. Approximately 9,699 shares related to the convertible notes were therefore included in the non-GAAP diluted share number, while the numerator used to compute this measure was increased by $1.2 million for after-tax interest expense savings related to our convertible notes. (2) Other consists of insurance proceeds for loss recoveries and an adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests to its redemption amount. (3) During the three months ended October 31, 2022, the company utilized a long-term projected tax rate in the computation of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended October 31, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs

Loss on Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes

Other (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

























Costs of subscription $ 52,279

$ (4,162)

$ (16,736)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 31,381 Costs of professional services and other 25,341

(4,729)

(3,642)

—

—

—

16,970 Gross profit 58.2 %

4.8 %

11.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

74.0 %



























Research and development 39,990

(11,357)

—

—

—

—

28,633 Sales and marketing 83,779

(13,217)

(13,140)

—

—

—

57,422 General and administrative 40,513

(16,994)

—

—

—

—

23,519 Income (loss) from operations (56,086)

50,459

33,518

—

—

—

27,891 Operating margin (30.2) %

27.2 %

18.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

15.0 %



























Interest expense (31,130)

—

—

29,454

—

—

(1,676) Other expense, net (1,298)

—

—

—

228

—

(1,070) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (88,514)

50,459

33,518

29,454

228

—

25,145 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (476)

733

1,629

—

—

—

1,886 Net income (loss) (88,038)

49,726

31,889

29,454

228

—

23,259 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (273)

—

—

—

—

—

(273) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests 3,438

—

—

—

—

3,438

— Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (91,203)

49,726

31,889

29,454

228

3,438

23,532



























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa

Software Incorporated (1) $ (1.23)





















$ 0.32 Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa

Software Incorporated (1) $ (1.23)





















$ 0.31





(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 74,133 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 74,133 basic and 76,754 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. (2) Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization of Debt Issuance

Costs

Other (2)

Income Tax

Effects and

Adjustments (3)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

























Costs of subscription $ 184,364

$ (14,586)

$ (54,148)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 115,630 Costs of professional services and other 67,489

(16,008)

(4,244)

—

—

—

47,237 Gross profit 59.7 %

4.9 %

9.3 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

73.9 %



























Research and development 139,134

(42,411)

—

—

—

—

96,723 Sales and marketing 315,767

(53,017)

(37,933)

—

—

—

224,817 General and administrative 130,328

(46,229)

—

—

1,929

—

86,028 Income (loss) from operations (212,272)

172,251

96,325

—

(1,929)

—

54,375 Operating margin (34.0) %

27.6 %

15.4 %

0.0 %

(0.3) %

0.0 %

8.7 %



























Interest expense (10,642)

—

—

5,435

—

—

(5,207) Other expense, net (4,032)

—

—

—

(1,288)

—

(5,320) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (226,946)

172,251

96,325

5,435

(3,217)

—

43,848 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 8,957

—

—

—

—

2,273

11,230 Net income (loss) (235,903)

172,251

96,325

5,435

(3,217)

(2,273)

32,618 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,019)

—

—

—

—

—

(1,019) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests 6,533

—

—

—

6,533

—

— Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (241,417)

172,251

96,325

5,435

3,316

(2,273)

33,637



























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa

Software Incorporated (1) $ (3.19)





















$ 0.44 Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa

Software Incorporated (1) $ (3.19)





















$ 0.43





(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 75,635 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 75,635 basic and 86,890 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. As a result of our adoption of ASU 2020-06 on February 1, 2022, the company uses the if-converted method to calculate the non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated related to the convertible notes. Approximately 9,699 shares related to the convertible notes were therefore included in the non-GAAP diluted share number, while the numerator used to compute this measure was increased by $3.4 million for after-tax interest expense savings related to our convertible notes. (2) Other consists of insurance proceeds for loss recoveries, gain on non-marketable investments and an adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests to its redemption amount. (3) During the nine months ended October 31, 2022, the company utilized a long-term projected tax rate in the computation of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs

Loss on Conversion of Convertible

Senior Notes

Other (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

























Costs of subscription $ 154,701

$ (11,063)

$ (45,146)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 98,492 Costs of professional services and other 81,865

(12,984)

(16,016)

—

—

—

52,865 Gross profit 55.5 %

4.5 %

11.5 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

71.5 %



























Research and development 125,625

(33,075)

—

—

—

—

92,550 Sales and marketing 237,902

(36,668)

(39,413)

—

—

—

161,821 General and administrative 116,139

(51,461)

—

—

—

—

64,678 Income (loss) from operations (184,241)

145,251

100,575

—

—

—

61,585 Operating margin (34.6) %

27.3 %

18.9 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

11.6 %



























Interest expense (90,854)

—

—

85,716

—

—

(5,138) Other income (expense), net (2,746)

—

—

—

357

—

(2,389) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (277,841)

145,251

100,575

85,716

357

—

54,058 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,697)

2,550

5,448

—

—

746

6,047 Net income (loss) (275,144)

142,701

95,127

85,716

357

(746)

48,011 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (790)

—

—

—

—

—

(790) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests 8,673

—

—

—

—

8,673

— Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software

Incorporated (283,027)

142,701

95,127

85,716

357

7,927

48,801



























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to

Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (3.85)





















$ 0.66 Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to

Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (3.85)





















$ 0.64





(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,514 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,514 basic and 76,431 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. (2) Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows Margin (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 71,298

$ 31,015

$ 150,134

$ 103,908 Less: purchases of property and equipment



(5,764)

(3,594)

(14,005)

(10,256) Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount



—

821

—

1,338 Adjusted free cash flows



$ 65,534

$ 28,242

$ 136,129

$ 94,990



















Divided by: total revenues



$ 217,336

$ 185,816

$ 624,810

$ 531,991 Operating cash flows margin



32.8 %

16.7 %

24.0 %

19.5 % Adjusted free cash flows margin



30.2 %

15.2 %

21.8 %

17.9 %





Trailing Twelve Months Ended October 31,

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 214,316

$ 124,312 Less: purchases of property and equipment (17,602)

(12,189) Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount —

1,538 Add: one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination —

19,428 Adjusted free cash flows $ 196,714

$ 133,089







Divided by: total revenues $ 818,108

$ 695,535 Operating cash flows margin 26.2 %

17.9 % Adjusted free cash flows margin 24.0 %

19.1 %

