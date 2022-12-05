High-Performance Integra Type S in Development - Slated for Arrival Next Summer

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acura today confirmed the development of a high-performance Integra Type S, set to join the lineup for the 2024 model year. Promising ultimate street performance and driver engagement, the Integra Type S will be powered by a high-revving 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged engine producing over 300 horsepower and paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission and limited slip differential. More details to be shared closer to launch.

Acura today confirmed the development of a high-performance Integra Type S, set to join the lineup for the 2024 model year. Promising ultimate street performance and driver engagement, the Integra Type S will be powered by a high-revving 2.0-liter VTEC turbocharged engine producing over 300 horsepower and paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission and limited slip differential. More details to be shared closer to launch. (PRNewswire)

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup currently features five distinctive models – the next-gen Integra sport compact, TLX sport sedan, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, and the electrified NSX supercar, along with high-performance Type S variants. Acura's first all-electric model will be an SUV, the ZDX and ZDX Type S, and will arrive in 2024. All Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Acura Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Acura