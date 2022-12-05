Come Experience the Grand Reopening of the Furniture Row in North Little Rock!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Furniture Row and Denver Mattress in Little Rock is reopening its doors with a redesigned interior and stylish new look! Located at 3500 Landers Road in North Little Rock (72117), this long-standing store has been undergoing renovations since early August, and its Grand Reopening will officially take place on Monday, December 5th.

Bill Smith, the General Manager of Furniture Row, recently had this to say about this upcoming event, "We are absolutely thrilled about the Grand Reopening of the Furniture Row and Denver Mattress in North Little Rock. The store has been renovated from floor to ceiling with modern construction features and design elements, all so that we can continue providing our customers with a shopping experience that's second to none. We're honored to have been one of the area's premier furniture retailers for the past 40 years, and with this new remodel we're confident it will remain a local favorite for many years to come."

During the renovation process, the layout of the store was restructured and expanded, and it was outfitted with brand-new flooring, dry wall, electrical equipment, lighting fixtures, as well as an enticing new interior aesthetic. Furniture Row has been a staple in North Little Rock for decades, and now the people of this vibrant community will be able to continue shopping for all their home essentials within a space that feels modern, fresh, and inviting.

After the Grand Reopening, residents of Little Rock will be able to see all the impressive changes for themselves, and, of course, they'll still be able to enjoy the unbeatable prices, finely made furniture, and no-pressure sales associates that they've come to expect from Furniture Row.

About Furniture Row

Every Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with high-quality furnishings at an incredible value, and it's renowned for their friendly, no-pressure sales staff whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, The easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

