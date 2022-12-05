Center TRT Open Call For Commercial Fat Burner Trials

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Center TRT is seeking to test the best over the count weight loss aids available for 2022 and is looking for participants for 2023. The supplements often referred to as fat burners contain combinations of ingredients with various studied efficacy as weight loss aids.

The call goes out particularly for men between the ages of 30-50 with there being a shortage of trial participants for the mens fat burner products category.

CenterTRT will be funding the study following their successful look into testosterone booster supplements earlier this year with the results due to be published in the first quarter of 2023, although they have said the performance is already reflective in their supplement ranking tables.

Dr Mark Watson (of Center TRT) said the following "there are a lot of places that review these sorts of weight loss aids, but it seems that almost nobody has done any sort of trials at any scale, whilst as an independent organisation we rely on volunteers, this sort of information is of enormous value to potential consumers, we'll be doing more of these kinds of studies on OTC supplements in 2023 to 2024".

"We've selected to test only fat burners that contain ingredients that have currently been backed in clinical trials against double blind placebos. This includes glucomannan and caffeine, whilst these are often deemed to be more suitable for men, due to the prevalence of caffeine sensitivity we are still seeking participants of both genders."

The study aims to give a scientific look into over the counter weight loss supplements which will help consumers make more informed choices in what is a something of a notoriously overpromising market.

The fat burner study will begin in spring 2023.

Information on trials ongoing and application information can be found at centertrt.org/Trials.html.

For more information email contact@centertrt.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Center TRT