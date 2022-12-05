AINS, LLC Announces Patrick Kannan as Chief Financial Officer

Former Exostar Finance Leader Joins AINS' Management Team

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AINS, LLC, the leading provider of low-code, adaptive case management software for government, named Patrick Kannan as its new Chief Financial Officer. He has built a professional career in Finance and Accounting with companies offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, coupled with professional services, enabling structured or unstructured secure collaboration for BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Rolls-Royce and Merck.

AINS CEO Howard Langsam said, "Patrick Kannan brings decades of experience and will be a tremendous asset as our new CFO. His experience working with government contractors, successful track record working with SaaS solutions, and hands-on leadership approach make him the perfect choice to join our team of passionate government insiders."

Most recently, Kannan was CFO at Exostar where he spent more than a decade leading financial teams and driving growth for the business resulting in a successful acquisition by private equity company Thoma Bravo in 2020.

Kannan has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Radford University, is a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive) and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Kannan said, "When I was looking for my next opportunity, two things stood out to me about AINS: its culture and alignment. When I spoke to Howard and the executive team, it was evident that the culture that they are trying to build, as well as the alignment on company strategy for the next several years, were a good fit for my experience and how I hope to impact company growth."

About AINS

AINS is a leading provider of adaptive case management platforms and solutions and IT services for government. AINS' software enables organizations to streamline processes and automate diverse workflows. The company's software solutions span FOIA, Audits, Investigations, and other applications, all of which are purpose-built for specific use cases. Founded in 1988, AINS is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland and has more than 160 employees in the DC Metro area.

