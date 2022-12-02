NRx Receives Nasdaq Notice of Listing Compliance

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it received written notice on December 1, 2022 from The Nasdaq Stock Market informing NRx Pharmaceuticals that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (which requires the Company to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share) and the matter is now closed. Nasdaq staff made this determination after NRx Pharmaceuticals' closing bid price was above $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days from November 16, 2022, to November 30, 2022.

About NRX-101

Up to 50% of individuals with bipolar disorder attempt suicide over their lifetime, and estimates indicate that up to 20% may succumb to suicide. The only FDA-approved treatment for patients with bipolar depression and acute suicidal ideation & behavior (ASIB) remains electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). Conventional antidepressants can increase the risk of suicide in certain patients; hence their labels contain a warning to that effect. NRX-101 is a patented, oral, fixed dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, neither of which has shown addiction potential. Based on the results of a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study, NRX-101 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of severe bipolar depression in patients with ASIB after initial stabilization with ketamine or other effective therapy.

NRX-101 is one of the first oral antidepressants currently in late-stage clinical studies targeting the NMDA-receptor in the brain, which represents potentially a key new mechanism to treat depression with and without suicidality, as well as PTSD and other indications. To date, NRX-101 is the only oral NMDA investigational medicine focused on bipolar depression in patients with acute and sub-acute suicidality.

NRx Pharmaceuticals expects to begin its registration trial for NRX-101 under a SPA in 4Q 2022 or early Q1 2023.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The company's lead program NRX-101, an oral, fixed-dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, targets the brain's NMDA receptor and is being investigated in a Phase 3 trial under a Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Special Protocol Agreement and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in patients with bipolar depression and acute suicidal ideation, an indication for which the only approved treatment is electroshock therapy. NRx Pharmaceuticals has also initiated a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with Sub-Acute Suicidality, potentially a substantially broader indication. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Special Protocol Agreement were awarded by the FDA based on the Company's prior STABIL-B trial that demonstrated substantial improvement over available therapy in reducing depression and suicidality compared to placebo when patients were treated with NRX-101 after a single dose of ketamine.

NRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





















September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021



(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,249

$ 27,605 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



6,552



5,109 Total current assets



24,801



32,714 Other assets



23



15 Total assets

$ 24,824

$ 32,729 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 2,168

$ 3,687 Accrued and other current liabilities



5,067



2,375 Accrued clinical site costs



751



469 Earnout Cash liability



—



4,582 Warrant liabilities



56



292 Note payable and accrued interest



—



518 Total liabilities

$ 8,042

$ 11,923













Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 0

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December

31, 2021, respectively



—



— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;

67,641,314 and 58,810,550 shares issued and outstanding at September

30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



68



59 Additional paid-in capital



229,470



203,990 Accumulated deficit



(212,756)



(183,243) Total stockholders' equity



16,782



20,806 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 24,824

$ 32,729

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

NRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating expenses:























Research and development

$ 4,129

$ 6,276

$ 12,571

$ 13,844 General and administrative



5,012



13,823



21,876



28,382 Settlement expense



—



—



—



21,366 Reimbursement of expenses from Relief Therapeutics



—



—



—



(771) Total operating expenses



9,141



20,099



34,447



62,821 Loss from operations



(9,141)



(20,099)



(34,447)



(62,821) Other (income) expenses:























Gain on extinguishment of debt



—



—



—



(121) Interest income



(95)



—



(119)



— Interest expense



—



5



3



16 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



37



16,537



(236)



(823) Change in fair value of Earnout Cash liability



—



408



(4,582)



763 Total other (income) expenses



(58)



16,950



(4,934)



(165) Net loss



(9,083)



(37,049)



(29,513)



(62,656) Deemed dividend



—



—



—



(255,822) Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (9,083)

$ (37,049)

$ (29,513)

$ (318,478) Net loss per share:























Basic

$ (0.14)

$ (0.72)

$ (0.45)

$ (1.45) Diluted

$ (0.14)

$ (0.72)

$ (0.45)

$ (1.45) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:























Basic

$ (0.14)

$ (0.72)

$ (0.45)

$ (7.36) Diluted

$ (0.14)

$ (0.72)

$ (0.45)

$ (7.36) Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic and diluted



66,449,593



51,739,452



65,532,409



43,290,675

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

