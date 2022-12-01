TECNO to Hold Its Annual Flagship Product Launch Event In Dubai on December 7th

Two innovative premium devices will debut at the launch event

TECNO global executive joined by representatives from valued partners Android, MediaTek, Intel and Microsoft will speak at the event

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, today announced that it will host TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2022 themed as 'Beyond the Extraordinary' on December 7th from 2:30pm GST, in Dubai UAE.

The event will see the official launch of the company's two new flagship products, the remarkable PHANTOM X2 Series and MEGABOOK S1.

Taking place in Dubai, the city's status as a hub of futuristic innovation makes it the ideal location to mark the launch of two groundbreaking premium tech products.

Celebrating the latest breakthroughs in innovation from TECNO, the event will be an unmissable occasion bringing together influential guests from the world of technology. The event will see TECNO executive share the brand's future strategy and its pursuit of the next innovation, while valued collaborating partners from Android, MediaTek, Intel and Microsoft will share their visions of the strategic cooperation with TECNO in creating premium experience together for global consumers.

In addition, an exciting demo onsite conceptually as "Pioneering Lab" will give guests the chance to experience the pioneering spirit of PHANTOM that has led to many incredible technological breakthroughs in X2 series. And through a hands-on experience with the new products, guests will also discover how efficient design enables the PHANTOM X2 Series and MEGABOOK S1 works together create greater work efficiency and entertainment synergy for consumers.

And certainly, the public also expect to see the amazing camera experience PHANTOM X2 series will bring alive since "The Push Towards Premium: Changing Smartphone Preferences and the Technologies Behind Them" webinar organized by counterpoint research has teased that PHANTOM X2 series featuring TECNO's flagship camera technology will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset.

