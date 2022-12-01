NavigateYOU supports a culture of personal growth, inclusivity, and equity--fostering employee wellbeing and mental health

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Wellbeing Solutions (Navigate), a Des Moines well-tech company and PrinciplesYou, a Ray Dalio company, today announced the launch of NavigateYOU powered by PrinciplesYou—a personality assessment designed to increase employee wellbeing and inclusion through in-depth personality archetypes and reports.

The NavigateYOU assessment powered by PrinciplesYou—the first of its kind fully integrated into an employee wellbeing solution—helps users develop a deeper understanding of their own personality preferences and how each preference impacts the way they show up at work, with family, or in friendships. With this comprehensive report, employees can better understand themselves and ultimately share that with others to improve collaboration in personal and professional relationships.

"We designed PrinciplesYou to help people gain the self-awareness and other-awareness that are critical to making good decisions and getting things done. We're excited to collaborate with Navigate as our first wellbeing partner to deliver this tool to their 1.7M users," said Adam Grant, organizational psychologist, author, and co-creator of the PrinciplesYou Assessment.

Many conflicts in and out of work stem from different world views and communication styles. With NavigateYOU, managers are equipped with tools to foster collaboration, teamwork, and prioritize supportive communication. This not only enhances team collaboration, it also helps managers prioritize workplace mental health by cultivating a sense of inclusion, understanding, and belonging in each employee.

With the comprehensive NavigateYOU report, employees can access valuable data outlining their unique archetype, communication style, and specific recommendations on how to effectively adapt to others on their team based on this information.

Human resources leaders are then provided with an aggregated report of team members' personality archetypes, so they can better understand tendencies, talents, and opportunities for growth—and more effectively support organizational goals.

"The success of an organization starts with its people," said Troy Vincent, Founder and CEO of Navigate. "We all have skills and areas that require growth. By understanding our personal inventory of strengths and weaknesses, we can achieve greater success engaging with others and even explore opportunities for growth in our careers and personal wellbeing. The addition of NavigateYOU helps our clients deepen that understanding and spark innovative solutions in inclusion, belonging, employee wellbeing, and their overall business goals."

The online assessment operates on a seven-point scale, where individuals rate the extent to which a set of descriptive items applies to them. The output comprises a person's score on 12 major traits, 36 sub-traits (called facets), and five independent scales. A person's score is also reported on 28 Archetypes derived from an algorithm based on facet scores. Finally, an extensive narrative report provides details about the meaning of a person's scores on traits, facets, archetypes, and additional outputs.

NavigateYOU brings all this information together to support an inclusive culture that promotes connection and community as well as employee mental health and overall wellbeing.

About Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate is a purpose-driven well-tech company helping organizations create more health and happiness in the employees, clients, and communities they serve. With over 1.7 million active users, the Navigate wellbeing platform aims to bring all aspects of health and happiness together with a single point of entry to a comprehensive engagement and benefits ecosystem. For the past 13 years, Navigate has assisted organizations by connecting their business goals, mission, and values with tailored wellbeing solutions for their teams.

About PrinciplesYou

PrinciplesYou was built to help people learn what they are really like. Its creators include Ray Dalio, an entrepreneur and investor who grew Bridgewater Associates from his two-bedroom apartment to the fifth most important private company in the US, and expert psychologists Dr. Adam Grant, Dr. Brian Little and Dr. John Golden. The test brings together their diverse expertise, combining best-in-class assessment frameworks, leading personality science, and practical and proven insights from decades of business experience.

