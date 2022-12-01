LuckyTruck strategizes with Great American Insurance Group to launch fully digital motor truck cargo insurance product

CINCINNATI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LuckyTruck, the tech-enabled retail agent focused exclusively on trucking, announced today it has collaborated with Great American Insurance Group (GAIG) to launch a fully digital Motor Truck Cargo (MTC) product.

LuckyTruck Insurance Provider (PRNewswire)

The fully digital Motor Truck Cargo (MTC) product will enable truckers to bind a policy in 10 minutes or less.

Over the last decade, the commercial insurance industry, especially trucking insurance, has been slow to adopt digital products. Historically, getting motor truck cargo coverage took a trucker between one to three days. Together, LuckyTruck and Great American Insurance Group will enable truckers to obtain a quote, purchase, and bind a policy in 10 minutes or less.

"We are pleased to be working with Great American," said Julie Zimmer, CEO of LuckyTruck. "Their financial strength, competitive coverages, and focus on providing a great customer experience through innovation aligns with what we do at LuckyTruck."

Great American's MTC product is fully digital, eliminating 100+ question applications, back-and-forth phone calls, multiple emails, and manual payment processing. Powered by Ascend's modern payment platform, LuckyTruck allows customers purchasing the GAIG MTC product to pay-in-full or enroll in premium financing instantaneously. After payment, the policy is bound in a matter of microseconds. Instead of sitting on the side of the road waiting days for coverage, truckers can hit the open road in just a few minutes with the coverage they need.

"Truckers are often on the road during their insurance agent's typical business hours, and in the fast-paced world of trucking every minute counts," said Travis Murphy, Assistant Vice President of Business Development, Great American Property & Inland Marine. "We saw an opportunity to connect with our insureds differently, in a way that better meets their needs. Our digital (MTC) product is smart, fast, easy-to-use, and accessible around the clock via the LuckyTruck platform."

LuckyTruck is looking forward to building its relationship with Great American and advancing their shared goal of creating a digital-first approach in the trucking industry.

Learn more about the MTC product here.

About LuckyTruck

Launched in 2019, LuckyTruck is a modern insurance platform for commercial trucking. It is the first all-in-one retail platform exclusively focused on the trucking insurance market. For more information, visit https://www.luckytruck.com/ .

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an "A" (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of "A+" (Superior) affirmed December 3, 2021). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG's common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG. Policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, Great American Assurance Company, Great American Alliance Insurance Company and Great American Insurance Company of New York, authorized insurers in all 50 states and the DC.

Media Contact:

Lara McKeithan

contact@luckytruck.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LuckyTruck, Inc.