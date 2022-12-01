The Agreement Includes Upcoming World Tour of the Legendary Puerto Rican Artist

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today that it has reached an agreement with the legendary Puerto Rican salsa singer Tito Nieves to be his exclusive representative worldwide.

LOUD AND LIVE SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH SALSA ICON TITO NIEVES FOR HIS UPCOMING WORLD TOUR IN 2023

The contract includes bookings for all concerts and presentations, both live & recorded, as well as commercial sponsorships and spokesperson deals. Additionally, Loud And Live, will be the producer of his upcoming US tour in 2023 which will visit New York, Miami, Orlando, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and San Jose, among others.

"The word 'legend' gets tossed around too frequently in our industry, but if anyone has earned that adjective, it's Tito Nieves," said two-time Latin GRAMMY® and GRAMMY®-winning producer Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. "His impeccable career has established him as a benchmark in the history of salsa worldwide."

Born in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, and raised in the United States, Tito Nieves began his career with the Cimarrón Orchestra, a group originally from New York. In 1977, he joined "the singer of singers," Héctor Lavoe and his Orchestra, with whom he shared the stage. The following year, he co-founded the Conjunto Clásico with whom he traveled the world over and with whom he would record eight albums. Nieves started his solo career in 1987, achieving great fame and popularity. Along with singing salsa in English, becoming a pioneer in doing so, his greatest hits include El amor más bonito, Fabricando fantasías, De mí enamórate, Sonámbulo, and I Like It Like That. He is known as The Pavarotti of Salsa because of the power and clarity of his voice.

"For me it's a great pleasure to work with a company that has proven what it can do for an artist. To feel the respect and support of Loud And Live is a blessing after so many years in such a difficult career, but one that has given me so much satisfaction," said Nieves himself.

Loud And Live is one of the leading global entertainment companies, producing and managing the tours of many of the world's biggest Latin artists. In 2022, the company produced more than 300 live concerts around the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Latin America, and as of Pollstar's mid-year review, Loud And Live was ranked as the 11th largest promoter in the world.

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

