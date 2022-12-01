HardRock Directional Drilling Partners with Raymond Construction, Changes Name to HardRock Infrastructure Services

Continued growth and expansion for one of the top providers of horizontal directional drilling (HDD) services

SAN ANTONIO, Texas , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HardRock Directional Drilling, LLC ("HardRock"), one of the top providers of horizontal directional drilling ("HDD") services in the United States and a portfolio company of Tower Arch Capital, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with J&J Raymond Construction, LLC ("Raymond" or "Raymond Construction") in connection with founders, James and JB Raymond. This partnership expands HardRock's reach into the natural gas utilities industry and adds high-quality crews and equipment to the HardRock fleet.

Headquartered in Center, Texas, Raymond Construction provides horizontal directional drilling services to natural gas pipeline and utility companies in the East Texas region. Raymond will be a wholly owned subsidiary of HardRock, and the Raymond family will continue as significant investors in the consolidated HardRock business.

Robert Myers, CEO of HardRock, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Raymond Construction and the Raymond family. There is a strong cultural fit between our teams, and we share a like-minded approach to our work—we focus on providing the best service while always putting safety first. The partnership will lead to significant geographic expansion for HardRock while also diversifying our customer and end-market reach. With the support of Tower Arch Capital, we are well-capitalized to continue investing in new and existing locations and services."

In step with this new partnership and to highlight HardRock's continued expansion of capabilities and end-markets, HardRock recently completed an extensive rebranding effort. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the company name to HardRock Infrastructure Services.

"It's a major milestone for HardRock," said David Topham, Partner at Tower Arch Capital. "Since 2003, HardRock has been taking on challenging projects that others won't touch. This new name is in response to accelerated company growth and HardRock's expanded ability to provide a comprehensive range of turnkey services to the oil, natural gas, renewables, petrochemicals, municipal, civil, and utility sectors."

"Simply put, we are an infrastructure company," added Robert Myers. "Renewable energy has been one of the key end-markets driving this diversification. Our advanced renewables division is dedicated to meeting the demand for greener, more sustainable forms of energy, and we stand at the forefront of renewable infrastructure services for our customers."

To better communicate the breadth of its capabilities, the company has also launched a new website, www.hardrockis.com. The new site highlights the services HardRock provides, key projects they have completed, and their commitment to safety and quality.

"As we continue to expand our service offering, our commitment to safety and to the highest levels of service to our customers will continue to be paramount," said Myers. "It's our whatever-it-takes mentality combined with an impeccable safety record that has distinguished HardRock since its founding."

About HardRock Infrastructure Services

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, HardRock Infrastructure Services is one of the leading providers of horizontal directional drilling ("HDD") services in the United States. HardRock specializes in supplying the oil, natural gas, renewables, petrochemicals, municipal, civil, and utility sectors with a comprehensive range of turnkey services that pave the way for safety and success. With four offices and over 150 employees, HardRock offers the people, capabilities, and vision to serve the needs of a growing and evolving industry. For more information, please visit www.hardrockis.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

