AEG PRESENTS AND PURE LIFE® PURIFIED WATER PARTNER ACROSS LEADING MUSIC VENUES AND EVENTS

Multiyear Agreement Names Pure Life® the Exclusive Unflavored Still Water of 51 AEG Presents Music Venues and Events Across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AEG Presents, a global leader in concert promotion and artist development, has launched a first-of-its-kind partnership with Pure Life® Purified Water (Pure Life®), one of the nation's leading bottled water brands.* The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Pure Life® the exclusive unflavored still water of AEG Presents' owned or operated assets including 21 music festivals and events and 30 venues located across major U.S. markets including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Las Vegas amongst many others.

AEG Presents (PRNewswire)

This is the first time Pure Life® has partnered with multiple music venues, festivals and live events at this scale. It is also one of the largest multiasset deals of its kind with a single brand to date across AEG Presents assets.

As the exclusive partner, Pure Life® is available for fans to enjoy at concession stands across all assets included in the deal. Additionally, all Pure Life® bottles sold across AEG Presents assets are made of 100 percent recycled PET (rPET) plastic, excluding label and cap. All Pure Life® water bottles sold at AEG Presents concessions include rPET sustainability messaging on the product labels to help raise awareness and encourage recycling amongst fans.

"We are excited to partner with AEG Presents to deliver our water to concertgoers across the country," said Meagan Pirog, Pure Life® Brand Manager. "This partnership furthers our goal of providing hydration solutions to all families, whether it is the one you're born into or the one you choose."

Pure Life® goes through a multistep quality process and is enhanced with minerals, offering a refreshing taste. Pure Life® bottled water also offers a number of hydration options and is committed to helping families live healthy, active lifestyles.

"Pure Life® is a true category leader and best-in-class brand when it comes to water; we are proud to be welcoming them into our AEG Presents family of partners," said Andrew Klein, Managing Director, AEG Global Partnerships. "They share our commitment to excellence and will surely keep our fans hydrated at our venues and festivals across the country."

*IRI Total US Multi Outlet + Conv, Vol Sales, Latest 52 weeks ending 9.18.22

In addition, Pure Life® has a long-standing history of initiatives that support veterans as well as families in need. Pure Life® is proud to partner with FitOps Foundation and The University of Health & Performance, organizations dedicated to supporting Veterans in living a life of purpose after their military service. These organizations provide educational support, research, and entrepreneurship opportunities to Veterans and active-duty military seeking careers in health and wellness. In addition, Pure Life® works closely with Baby2Baby, an organization that provides essentials to families in need across the country. Pure Life® brand's disaster partners include the American Red Cross, Convey of Hope, Feeding America, Americares, and Gleanings for the Hungry through which the brand regularly donates water to those in need.

ABOUT PURE LIFE® PURIFIED WATER

Pure Life® is purified water that goes through a rigorous quality process to ensure a refreshing taste with every sip. It is enhanced with a blend of minerals for a crisp taste and has been a hydration solution for families for the last 20 years. Pure Life® is proud to give back through partnerships with FitOps Foundation and the University of Health & Performance to support veterans, and supports families in need through work with Baby2Baby. Find out more at www.purelifewater.com

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at: www.aegworldwide.com

Pure Life (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlueTriton Brands