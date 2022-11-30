Levinson Axelrod, P.A. Named Winner of My Central Jersey's 2022 Best of the Best Awards

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. Named Winner of My Central Jersey's 2022 Best of the Best Awards

New Jersey personal injury and workers' compensation firm Levinson Axelrod, P.A. has been selected as the winner of My Central Jersey's 2022 Best of the Best Awards in the Law Firm category.

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levinson Axelrod, P.A. has been selected as a winner of My Central Jersey's 2022 Best of the Best Awards!

Levinson Axelrod (PRNewsfoto/Levinson Axelrod, P.A.) (PRNewswire)

Published annually in a special print and online feature, the Best of the Best Awards is a reader-voted competition of local businesses across Middlesex and Somerset Counties that have earned a reputation as being the best at what they do. The competition begins with a request for nominations of businesses and service providers in categories ranging from education and entertainment to various home, financial, and professional services.

My Central Jersey editorial staff reviews nominations and selects the top businesses in each category for a final voting stage in which readers have several weeks to cast their votes. Only the top vote-getter in each category is awarded the Best of the Best distinction.

Levinson Axelrod earned its 2022 Best of the Best award in the Law Firm category.

About Levinson Axelrod

Founded in 1938, Levinson Axelrod is one of New Jersey's oldest and most trusted civil trial law firms. Backed by a team of highly experienced attorneys – a number of whom are certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court in either Civil Trial Law or Workers' Compensation – the firm has solidified a record of success in personal injury and workers' compensation cases. This includes more than $1 billion in compensation recovered for clients, and more than $350 million recovered in the last five years alone.

With 10 office locations across the state, Levinson Axelrod serves residents throughout New Jersey in workers' compensation proceedings and a range of personal injury matters, including those involving auto accidents, premises liability, serious injuries, and wrongful death.

For more information, visit www.njlawyers.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Fusco

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levinson Axelrod, P.A.