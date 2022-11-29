Vans Reimagines Pipe Masters Event with Community and Progression at the Forefront on Oahu's North Shore

WSL-sanctioned specialty surf contest and community activations mark a new chapter for iconic Pipeline

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vans, the original action sports brand and icon of creative exploration, is proud to present the Vans Pipe Masters event, December 8-20, 2022, on the North Shore of Oahu. The reimagined Vans Pipe Masters marks a new chapter for the iconic wave and contest. This year's specialty event will showcase 60 men and women surfers handpicked by Vans who represent the most exciting barrel riders and aerialists from around the world.

Vans is committed to uplifting the North Shore community and driving cultural progression and inclusion. Fifty percent of Vans Pipe Masters' invitees are from Hawaii, showcasing the depth of surf talent within the region. Vans also upholds and values equity, with equal prize purses awarded to both men's and women's categories and by highlighting female surfers and their stories throughout the event.

Looking to the next 50 years, Vans Pipe Masters aims to inspire the future of surfing with an innovative contest and judging format that recognizes progression, disruption, and radical expression.

The contest is a leaderboard style event with all competitors surfing in three rounds in search of their top three highest-scored rides. The top four male and top four female surfers with the highest total scores will advance to the finals for a chance to win a portion of the $420k prize purse.

2022 Vans Pipe Masters Confirmed Surfers

Carissa Moore

Coco Ho

Moana Jones-Wong

Caitlin Simmers

Bettylou Sakura-Johnson

Tatiana Weston-Webb

Pua DeSoto

John Florence

Crosby Colapinto

Billy Kemper

Koa Smith

Mason Ho

Nathan Florence

Mikey February

Tosh Tudor

Noah Beschen

Imaikalani Devault

Craig Anderson

*Full list of confirmed Vans Pipe Masters competitors coming soon.

As a brand rooted in youth culture, Vans understands our responsibility to protect the environment for future generations, naturally positioning sustainably focused initiatives at the forefront of Vans Pipe Masters. This year, Vans will partner with Sustainable Coastlines of Hawaii for the event's on-site waste diversion program. In addition, Vans will host a community day on the West Side of Oahu that will provide education and giveback initiatives to native Hawaiian communities in partnership with Na Kama Kai , Sustainable Coastlines of Hawaii , and North Shore Community Land Trust.

Highlighting a talented line up of established and up-and-coming surfers, Vans will release a content series in partnership with Stab Magazine that includes the "Women of Pipeline," exploring every generation of female surfers that are making a mark on progressing the sport, as well as a focus on Pipeline and the evolution of Pipe Masters.

Vans Pipe Masters kicks off three weeks prior to the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, a celebrated digital UGC surf competition that crowns the most outstanding male and female performances across three iconic surfing venues: Haleiwa, Sunset Beach, and Pipeline.

For more information about Vans Pipe Masters and how to watch this year's contest, visit vanspipemasters.com.

