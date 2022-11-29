ROB'S BACKSTAGE POPCORN AND THE JONAS BROTHERS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SALVATION ARMY IN THE FORM OF A LIMITED EDITION FLAVOR LAUNCH & 100K BAG DONATION

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob's Backstage Popcorn, the popcorn brand founded by the Jonas Brothers and The Naked Market, today announced its partnership with The Salvation Army. This announcement follows the Jonas Brothers' live halftime performance at the Thanksgiving Day Dallas Cowboys game which kicked off the 132nd annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

Rob's Backstage Popcorn Limited Edition Kettle Corn (PRNewswire)

To support this year's Red Kettle Campaign, Rob's Backstage Popcorn has produced a limited edition flavor, Rob's Kettle Corn, available now on EatRobs.com/RedKettle. The brand chose to produce kettle corn for this special partnership as an ode to The Salvation Army's iconic red kettles. 100% of the proceeds generated by this limited edition launch will be donated to The Salvation Army to support the organization in doing the most good.

In addition to donating 100% of the proceeds of the limited edition flavor, Rob's Backstage Popcorn will also donate 100,000 bags of popcorn to The Salvation Army and other food banks across the US. The donated bags will be distributed to families and community members facing food insecurity.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind, and in 2021, funds raised by the campaign supported services for more than 25 million people living in the United States. Rob's Backstage Popcorn, The Naked Market, and the Jonas Brothers are excited to provide additional support to this incredible cause and look forward to aiding The Salvation Army in meeting the needs of people in vulnerable communities across the US this holiday season.

About Rob's Backstage Popcorn:

Rob's Backstage Popcorn was founded by the Jonas Brothers and LA-based CPG company, The Naked Market. The Rob's recipe originated when longtime family friend of the Jonas Brothers, Rob Garbowsky, shared his uniquely seasoned popcorn with Nick Jonas after a rained out show over a decade ago. The sweet, salty and savory recipe quickly became the Jonas Brothers' favorite backstage snack, and after years of keeping the tasty treat to themselves, they decided to share it with the world. It was first made available to fans on the Remember This Tour in 2021, then direct-to-consumer via EatRobs.com, and now it can be found in Walmart stores across the US with ambitious retail expansion plans to follow. For more information, visit EatRobs.com or follow us on Instagram @RobsPopcorn.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army annually serves more than 25 million people in America, helping them overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

