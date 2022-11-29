OLPX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 17, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Olaplex common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 17, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in OLPX:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/olaplex-class-action-lawsuit-submission-form?id=34085&from=4

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. NEWS - OLPX NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the offering documents; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Olaplex you have until January 17, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Olaplex securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the OLPX lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/olaplex-class-action-lawsuit-submission-form?id=34085&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olpx-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-17-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-olaplex-holdings-inc-shareholders-301688475.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.