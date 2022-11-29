Lexmark Names Melanie Hudson SVP and Chief Commercial Officer

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced that Melanie Hudson has been named senior vice president and chief commercial officer, effective Dec. 1. She will join the Lexmark executive team, reporting to president and CEO Allen Waugerman.

In this leadership role, Hudson will be responsible for Lexmark's global commercial organization, ensuring Lexmark is best positioned to meet the needs of customers and partners worldwide and creating effective go-to-market strategies.

Hudson has been with Lexmark since 1994 and has extensive experience across the business and across the globe. Most recently she served as vice president and general manager, Lexmark EMEA, based in Geneva. Prior roles include president of Lexmark Canada and vice president of Lexmark Global Services.

"I am pleased to welcome Melanie to the Lexmark executive team," said Allen Waugerman, Lexmark president and CEO. "Her business expertise, international experience and deep knowledge of our company make her an ideal choice to lead the global commercial team."

Hudson said, "Lexmark has a long-standing reputation for building strong relationships and providing technologies that help our customers succeed. I look forward to working closely with our partners and customers around the world as we deliver new products, supplies, solutions and services designed to meet their needs."

Hudson succeeds Brock Saladin, who will retire after 25 years with Lexmark. In his six years as senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Saladin led Lexmark's go-to-market strategy, resulting in the successful introduction of Lexmark GO Line products, significant growth of channel and OEM partnerships, geographic expansion, and the commercialization of Lexmark cloud services and Optra IoT offering. Prior to this, Saladin held numerous leadership roles across the business including finance, OEM, manufacturing, operations, sales and marketing. He was instrumental in Lexmark's transition from a public to a private company in 2016.

"I want to thank Brock for his significant contributions to Lexmark over his 25-year career," Waugerman added. "On behalf of the entire Lexmark team, we wish him well in his retirement."

