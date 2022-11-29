JupiterOne to Co-Host "DevOps and Dart" Event with GitLab, Sysdig, and VMware at AWS re:Invent 2022

JupiterOne Showcasing Award-Winning CAASM Platform at Booth #231

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and LAS VEGAS , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne, the industry's leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) technology, will be showcasing its award-winning CAASM platform at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022, Booth #231 and co-host an industry mixer event, "DevOps and Darts".

WHAT: "DevOps and Darts", a post- AWS re:Invent 2022 mixer event filled with appetizers, drinks, darts, and networking opportunities with fellow re:Invent attendees.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 6:30 pm

WHERE: Flight Club at the Venetian Resort

During the conference, Mauricio Ruiz, Senior Solutions Architect at JupiterOne, will be presenting a session, "Reducing Exposure in the Cloud," on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 1:25 pm. In addition, Shane Jones, Senior Director of Cloud Alliances at JupiterOne, will be delivering a talk, "Cyber Hygiene Strategies for Security Leaders", on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:55 am.

JupiterOne recently announced the JupiterOne Stellar Partner Program to accelerate innovation with strategic IT and security vendors with the goal to deliver enhanced value to participating partners and joint customers. Highlighted by a $70 million Series C funding round, the strong customer demand has fueled significant product innovation and company growth for JupiterOne.

Reporters and analysts interested in speaking with JupiterOne executives are encouraged to contact JupiterOne public relations.

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne, teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

Contact:

Nathaniel Hawthorne for JupiterOne

Lumina Communications

(661) 965-0407

JupiterOne@LuminaPR.com

Melissa Pereira

Director of Communications, JupiterOne

(833) 578-7663

pr@jupiterone.com

