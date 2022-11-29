InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Holster for a Drywall Router (TRO 729)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a secure way to house a drywall router at your waist while working," said an inventor, from Edmonton, AB, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE HOLSTER. My design ensures that the drywall router is ready for use and it could help to reduce wear and tear."

The invention provides an improved holster for a drywall router. In doing so, it enables the user to conveniently carry and hold the tool. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that the drywall router is accessible. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for contractors, drywall/sheetrock workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-729, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

