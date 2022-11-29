IIF: Digital Investor Conference on the 7th of December - The International Investment Forum (IIF)

Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago

For the 5th time, the International Investment Forum (IIF) will offer first-hand information for investors, live and via Zoom.

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Investment Forum (IIF) will take place on the 7th of December 2022, starting at 10:00 am (CET) | 04.00 am (ET) until 07:30 pm (CET) | 01:30 pm (ET).

The following companies from the green technology, biotechnology, IT, hydrogen, battery and materials technology, raw materials, rare earth's and energy sectors will present in 30-minute sessions:

Company

Speaker

Directlink Presentation

First Hydrogen Corp

Robert Campbell, CEO Energy

to webconference

Manuka Resources Ltd.

Dennis Karp, Director

to webconference

Nordex SE

Felix Zander, Head of IR

to webconference

SDM SE

Oliver Reisinger, CEO

to webconference

Cryptology Asset Group PLC

Patrick Lowry, CEO

to webconference

EPTI AB

Arli Mujkic, CEO 

to webconference

VARTA AG

Bernhard Wolf, Head of IR

to webconference

Katek SE

Rainer Koppitz, CEO

to webconference

First Phosphate Corp.

John Passalacqua, CEO

to webconference

Meta Materials Inc.

Rob Stone, VP Corp Dev & Com

to webconference

Defence Therapeutics Inc. 

Dr. Moutih Rafei, VP R&D, Director

to webconference

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Jack Stoch, CEO

to webconference

Almonty Industries Inc.

Lewis Black, CEO

to webconference

Selten Metal Corp.

Jenny-Claire Ganasi, CEO

to webconference

dynaCERT Inc.

Jim Payne, CEO

to webconference

Desert Gold Ventures Inc.

Jared Scharf, CEO

to webconference

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

John Jeffrey, CEO

to webconference

Altech Advanced Materials AG

Uwe Ahrens, Mgmt. Board

to webconference

Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Frederick Kozak, CEO

to webconference

Further detailed information - last press release - can be found at http://www.ii-forum.com/press

Press Contact:
Mr. Christoph Zeuch, CCO
press@apaton.com 
+49 511 6768 733

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iif-digital-investor-conference-on-the-7th-of-december---the-international-investment-forum-iif-301688821.html

SOURCE International Investment Forum (IIF)

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.