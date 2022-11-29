AccessLex Announces Inaugural Hannah R. Arterian Memorial Scholarship

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute® is pleased to announce the Hannah R. Arterian Memorial Scholarship of $50,000.

The scholarship's namesake, Hannah R. Arterian, served as a member of the AccessLex Institute® Board of Directors from 2011 to 2020, including two terms as Board Chair. She was an ever-present participant at the Company's annual financial aid and student success Conference, expressing that it was her obligation to support her financial aid office and to better understand the financial issues her students faced. As a strong advocate for the Company's nonprofit mission and its vision to empower the next generation of lawyers through research, policy advocacy, and student-focused initiatives, Hannah took special interest in the creation of the MAX by AccessLex® personal finance program for law students.

"The fact that AccessLex has never named a scholarship, award, or anything else in honor of a Board Member during its 39-year history clearly speaks to Hannah's impact on our organization and legal education more broadly," said Christopher P. Chapman, President and CEO of AccessLex. "As a law professor, associate dean, and dean at some of our country's great law schools over her 40-year career, Hannah's positive influence on her students and colleagues cannot be overstated. I am so pleased that this legacy and her passion for financial education of law students will live on through this scholarship."

The Scholarship will be awarded to a 1L MAX by AccessLex® program participant who completed the entire eight-lesson MAX Financial Foundations course and attended at least two MAX events.

The MAX by AccessLex® comprehensive personal finance program is completely free of charge to AccessLex member law schools — the 194 American Bar Association-approved nonprofit and state-affiliated law schools — and their students. MAX provides quick and easy to understand lessons, live webinars and workshops, one-on-one financial coaching from Accredited Financial Counselors, and now nearly $400,000 in scholarship incentives each year. In April 2022, MAX surpassed the $1,500,000 mark in scholarship awards.

The drawing for the Hannah R. Arterian Memorial Scholarship will take place on May 1, 2023.

About AccessLex Institute®:

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. Learn more at AccessLex.org .

